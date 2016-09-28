Dorn donates $350K for Sandusky's neighborhoods

Members from the Dorn Foundation support the notion, evident by them making a massive investment, serving as building block to strengthen six sections of Sandusky.

Nonprofit representatives recently awarded city commissioners with $350,000 in private funds for Sandusky’s new neighborhood initiative.

“Clean, safe, vibrant neighborhoods are so important for the residents of this city,” nonprofit trustee Mary Jane Hill said. “We are pleased to work with the city as it moves forward.”

Sandusky’s ongoing master plan process calls for vastly improving, and in some cases overhauling, neighborhoods.

Each neighborhood selected for upgrades in this plan between now and 2021 stands to receive:

• An individualized beautification overhaul, which can include community gardens, tree plantings and public art displays

• Connectivity improvements, which can include sidewalks and bike paths

• An anchor project, which can include a revitalized park or private redevelopment taking place in the neighborhood

• Targeted programs designed to improve neighborhood housing

In the coming months, city officials plan to meet with residents from each neighborhood to figure out what improvements make sense.

“We want to get as much public input as possible,” said Talon Flohr, the city’s new neighborhood outreach coordinator “This is the citizens’ neighborhoods. They know them better than anyone else. We will work with them to see what they want.”

By springtime, officials plan to identify exactly what types of improvements each neighborhood will receive.

The uncertainties, then, make it impossible for city officials to calculate a total project cost today

They will, however, invest city funds, through identified neighborhood improvement funds, and look for grant opportunities to offset local contributions.

“Sandusky’s comeback will never be complete until more people choose to live in our neighborhoods,” said city manager Eric Wobser, who stressed additional neighborhoods will eventually be selected for improvements as well. “This plan will allow us to engage our residents and our stakeholders to design a vibrant future to attract new residents and improve the qualify of life for the existing ones.”

The locations for Sandusky’s new neighborhood initiative:

1. Cove District: Boundaries include Sandusky Bay and Battery Park to the north; Meigs Street to the west; the Sandusky Bay, including the cove area to the east; and First Street to the south.

2. South of Kilbourne: Boundaries include Elm to the north; Columbus Avenue to the west; the 400 blocks of Reese Street, Neil Street, Scott Street, and Finch Street to the east, and Boalt Street to the south.

3. First to Fifth Streets: Boundaries include First Street to the north, Sycamore Line to the west; McKinley to the east, and Cleveland Road to the south.

4. Garden District: Boundaries include Decatur Street to the north, including Central Park; Shelby Street to the west; Hayes Avenue to the east; and Depot Street to the south.

5. South Side: Boundaries include Mills Street to the west; Seavers Way to the north; Buchanan Street to the east; and Perkins Avenue to the south. This area will also concentrate in the area north on Mills Street, Camp Street, and Hayes Avenue.

6. West Side: Boundaries include Lions Park to the north; the area of Lasalle Street, Marquette Street, Bennett Avenue and Cement Avenue to Thorpe Drive to Venice Heights Boulevard and Pinewood Drive to the west; U.S. 6 to the south; and Harbor Boulevard to the east.

