Area agencies sponsor USDA food programs

WSOS Community Action Commission’s Early Childhood Program is also sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Nutrition sites include its Family Development and Early Childhood centers in Fremont, Clyde, Port Clinton, Genoa and other locations in Wood, Seneca and Lucas counties.

Free meals are available to households with annual income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level ($31,590 for a family of four); reduced-price meals are available to households at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level ($44,955 for a family of four).

Institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form found at www.ascr.usda.gov/filing-program-discrimination-complaint-usda-customer, at any USDA office or by calling 866-632-9992.