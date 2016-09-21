Water towers to cost Ottawa County $900K

What happens if you don’t pay your bill, even if it tops off at more than $200? Your water is shut off.

But did you ever get a statement asking for more than $900,000? That’s what happened to Ottawa County officials this year when they identified three water towers in need of upgrades.

Those towers, however, can't be shut off as thousands of residents rely on them daily.

The towers, found in Catawba Island, Danbury and Harris townships, haven’t received extensive maintenance since they were built in the late 1990s, said Gino Monaco, administrator for the Ottawa County Sanitary Engineer’s Office.

“We’re at the point now where it’s just time to paint these towers,” Monaco said. “There are also a few small maintenance issues we’ll try to take care at the same time.”

Monaco said the new paint will have a lifespan of at least 20 years.

Fishing for funds

Several area communities have a need for updated water towers.

For instance, the city of Huron’s water tower, found off Ohio 2 near the U.S. 6 ramp, needed a new paint job two years ago.

Although crews encountered delays, the tower was repainted in August to resemble a fishing bobber thanks to financial help from Lake Erie Shores & Islands, the area’s tourism bureau.

In total, Lake Erie Shores & Islands covered $150,000 of the $286,000 needed to update Huron’s tower.

A similar deal was in the works for Ottawa County earlier this year. If approved, Lake Erie Shores & Islands would have partially funded the $900,000 project in exchange for having the agency’s logo emblazoned on each tower.

Although the towers are maintained by the county, Monaco said they wanted input from township trustees.

Ultimately, the trustees weren’t in favor of this idea, he said.

“We felt, given the rural nature of the township, we didn’t think it would be appropriate,” Danbury Township trustee Dianne Rozak said. “We love what Lake Erie Shores & Islands does, but it’s just something we didn’t want.”

Looking ahead

The estimated $935,000 project likely won’t begin until at least summer 2017. The sanitary engineer’s office is pursuing funding with the Ohio Public Works Commission.

“We’ll find out if we’ll be able to get those funds around July 1, 2017,” he said. “We’d like to bid this out as one project for all three water towers.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com. Follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and at Facebook.com/PatPfanner.