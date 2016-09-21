Port Clinton establishes safe zone for internet sales

The city established an e-commerce zone adjacent to City Hall to serve as a neutral location for locals to meet up to exchange goods and payments. The zone is marked with newly painted parking spaces and signs.

“The zone is in use just outside the police station and, therefore, is under 24-hour observation,” Port Clinton councilwoman Margaret Phillips said. “Parents can transfer children from one to another instead of driving to the usual site in Oak Harbor. Others can make internet transfers safely.”

Sandusky established an e-commerce zone outside its City Hall in April. Port Clinton officials spoke with Sandusky police, and researched other cities using these safe zones, before they started work.

The city upgraded its outdoor security camera system for the e-commerce zone earlier this year. Mayor Hugh Wheeler it was a small price to pay to provide a safe place for locals to exchange items.

“I think the safety of the people doing transactions is a great thing to be able to offer,” Wheeler said.

Quick tips for Port Clinton’s e-commerce zone

• This area, located in the southwest corner of the City Hall parking lot, is only available for e-commerce transactions.

• Exchanges must be conducted during daylight hours.

• No police officer will physically oversee an exchange unless asked. These situations are handled on a case-by-case basis.

• You’re not required to notify police before using the zone.

• The sale of firearms is not permitted on city property.

Provided by Port Clinton police.

