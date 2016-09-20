Milan Town Hall receives new paint job

Despite being mostly brick, the 140-year-old Milan Town Hall, located within the town square, recently received a $47,200 touch-up.

Milan Township trustee Dan Frederick explained the need for such an upgrade:

• On the building’s importance: The Milan Township trustees are dedicated to the continued stewardship of the historic Milan Town Hall. We believe it is among the most significant buildings in Milan and an important example of late 19th-century civic architecture. Dedicated on July 4, 1876, the Milan Town Hall is a symbol of Milan’s unique heritage and continues to function as a community meeting place for our local government, many civic groups and large social gatherings of Milan Township residents.

• On the paint job: Our commitment to the continued maintenance of such a large and historic building is expensive. For example, the trustees recently contracted with R.L. Painting from Union City to re-paint all white exterior trim features of the building. This company specializes in the painting of high-rise commercial and industrial structures.

• On the necessity: Even though the building is mostly brick, the cost of painting the white trim was (about $47,200 in local funds) due to the extreme heights and difficulty in reaching all exterior surfaces of this downtown building. For example, the clock tower was repainted, including the finial, which sits approximately 90 feet above the sidewalk. Work also included the removal of all storm windows and repainting each original wood window frame behind. Milan Township personnel washed all glass surfaces before the contractor reinstalled the storm windows.

• On the time frame: Painting work began on Sept. 12 and was completed in approximately one week.

• On the importance: Occasional painting is necessary to maintain the structural integrity and water-tightness of the stamped metal trim work and all flashing details, which ultimately ensures the continued health of the building itself. The last time exterior painting occurred was part of the reconstruction of the clock tower after the lightning strike and fire of 1998.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel