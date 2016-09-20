Hysteria over Wisteria Farms

Take this Sandusky resident.

“Three years is a long time to look at the ruins,” a local resident wrote in a letter addressed to the Register also intended for city officials.

“What in God’s name do you people think the Campbell Street neighbors are putting up with? Enough is enough. It’s time to clean this property once and for all.”

A stagnant situation — evident by bricks, rubble and other potentially poisonous material strewn about — continues to infuriate many people, especially those living near the condemned site.

Almost no noticeable progress or cleanup efforts have happened since 2013, when an emergency demolition occurred after parts of the former factory, also known as Esmond Dairy, unexpectedly collapsed.

Sandusky chief development officer Matt Lasko provided a project update in response to the aforementioned letter.

• What has happened lately: The city in recent months has undertaken several environmental tests to understand the extent and location of any potential hazardous substances that may exist on the site, (such as) asbestos or in the soil and groundwater. The city undertook and completed the asbestos testing as this will be critical in determining a more accurate cost for the abatement and demolition of the site.

• What will happen soon: Staff will be requesting permission to bid the above ground abatement and demolition of Wisteria Farms at the first commission meeting in October (Oct. 11). Assuming a supportive vote, the city will look to bid out the demolition and enter into a demolition contract in the following one to three months.

• What will happen next: Upon entering into a contract, we would likely require all work to be done in four to six months from issuing a notice to commence. We are finalizing our demolition specifications, or scope of work, which will ultimately dictate a realistic length of time to finish the work.”

It’s not known exactly how much demolition could cost. Officials would fund the project through a special ambulance billing account. They would then recoup either some or all funds spent on demolition from the negligent site owner or through a property sale.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel