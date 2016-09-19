Parking lot no longer in peril

Sandusky officials feel confident they can wrap up work at the problematic Jackson Street parking lot just before Halloween.

Originally slated for an early September end date, numerous setbacks resulting from unforeseen construction problems kept delaying the project.

The city-hired crew even abandoned work responsibilities for several weeks amid a contract dispute.

But on Monday, when workers returned to the site, city officials emphatically stated they’ve worked out all major issues to ensure progress.

The contractor “has agreed to work expeditiously toward completion,” city engineer Aaron Klein said. “Both sides are pushing hard toward completion on Oct. 28.”

Justifying the job

Earlier this year, Sandusky city commissioners agreed to a $454,000 project in hopes of improving a deteriorated Jackson Street parking lot in the downtown area.

Officials secured about $198,000 in state and federal grants for the $454,000 project. The remaining amount, $256,000, would come from city money. The local share will surely rise now, officials said.

Among the planned work:

• Transforming the pavement from impervious to pervious

The current pavement is impervious, meaning water can’t pass through into the ground. When heavy rains fall, the water runs off pavement into ditches and waterways, such as Sandusky Bay, possibly damaging or polluting them.

Forthcoming work, which includes planting several trees around the lot's perimeter, aims to eliminate this threat from poisoning Erie County's most important resource.

A pervious parking lot would allow water to seep through the pavement, entering into a storm system, which can properly cleanse water.

• Improving the parking lot’s configuration

The project calls for a more efficient layout needed when Ohio Bike Week events occur from there. At all other times, the lot will remain a public parking area.