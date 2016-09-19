Trail talk: Pathway planned for area around new youth sports complex

Representatives from Cedar Fair, Erie MetroParks and Sandusky’s local government recently teamed up to develop a nature trail encircling a 27-acre section around the area’s new youth athletic complex: Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center.

Several unknowns exist, including project costs and construction timelines.

But each vowed to contribute necessary funds and resources for the project, which includes a public park and a boat launch facility for non-motorized watercraft, such as canoes and kayaks. Sandusky officials, for instance, committed $300,000 from their budget as part of an ongoing master plan process.

In a perfect world, this proposed public passageway — for walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized traffic — would link up with the Sandusky Bay Pathway, an incomplete trail network primarily snaking through downtown Sandusky.

Local officials always envisioned the pathway stretching from Sandusky’s western edge off Venice Road to Cleveland Road just before Huron Township, land now hosting Sports Force Parks.

Trail talk

A stakeholder from each all three organizations reached out to the Register to underscore the project’s importance.

• Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser: One of the things we heard most during the master plan process was that people wanted to reinvigorate the Sandusky Bay Pathway. This is an opportunity, with the massive investment being made at the site, to make sure it includes public access to the waterfront that can be built on over time as we look to complete a bike trail linking assets along the water.

• Erie MetroParks executive director Amy Bowman-Moore: Erie MetroParks hopes this collaboration will provide trails and scenic areas for the public to explore while visiting or living in Erie County.

• Cedar Fair’s executive vice president and general counsel Duff Milkie: We are excited to be part of a collaborative effort with the city and the (park district) to develop and active outdoor recreational asset that leverages the work that the (park district) and the city have already undertaken. The development of open public spaces on the shores of Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay will continue to enhance the quality of life for residents of Erie County and highlight the region’s greatest natural resource.

