Sandusky's Division of Watercraft office now a parks office, too

The previously-separate Division of Watercraft has a field office in Sandusky, which will remain as an office of the newly merged division. The Division of Parks operates state parks across Ohio, including East Harbor State Park, which also will continue to have an independent office, said Stephanie Leis, an ODNR spokeswoman.

The agency says that merging the two operations creates a unified agency for people seeking to enjoy the outdoors, improving customer service.

In addition, the merger allows state government to save costs, Leis said.

"Previously separate Parks and Watercraft operations have been consolidated at some locations. This has created a savings on lease payments, IT and office expenses," she said.

No field offices for either of the two agencies have been closed, she said.

The headquarters for the Division of Parks and Watercraft is in Columbus.

The previously-separate Division of Watercraft had 10 field offices, including one in Sandusky at 1407 Cleveland Road that's open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All of those field offices now also sell fishing and hunting licenses and permits.

The merger of the two divisions required action by the Ohio General Assembly. Gov. John Kasich signed Senate Bill 293 into law on June 14 at Alum Creek State Park.

"The administrative change actually took place more than a year and a half ago, and the transition has been seamless to the public. The merger took effect on Sept. 14, 90 days after the bill was signed," Leis said.

