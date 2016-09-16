Ohio shelter halts plans to put down dogs after court order

A Franklin County judge on Thursday granted rescue groups a temporary restraining order until a full hearing can be held on Monday.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter in Columbus has put down 84 dogs because of the distemper outbreak.

The restraining order calls for the rescue groups to post a $100,000 bond. An attorney for the groups says she isn’t sure they can come up with the money needed.

It was unclear whether the shelter will resume plans to euthanize additional dogs if the rescue groups don’t post the bond.