Kasich joins Obama trade event in support of trade agreement

The Republican was among guests of President Barack Obama at a bipartisan meeting of political and business leaders on Friday. Other guests include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson.

During his presidential campaign, Kasich was a vocal supporter of the TPP, a key Obama priority. Eventual GOP nominee Donald Trump described it as a catastrophe. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton also opposes the 12-country pact.

Ohio is the 8th largest exporting state in the U.S., with nearly $51 billion in goods and services sold last year. Kasich says the TPP would open new markets for products and services made by American and Ohio workers and companies.