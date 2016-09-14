Council ends feud with mayor?

Phillips read from an unsigned written statement during council’s meeting. In it she claimed council wants to work with the mayor, not against him. There was no vote, however, to indicate if other officials agreed with Phillips’ statement.

One man in the audience chided council members, and asked why some were “acting like children.” Council offered him no response and there was no other conversation during the public meeting about the issue.

Phillips’ speech was in stark contrast, however, to past interactions council has had with Wheeler, who scored a surprising win last year over former Mayor Vince Leone by a wide margin.

For instance:

• In February, the majority of council refused a $20,000 funding request from Wheeler to hire a part-time recreation director. The resounding “no” vote shocked Wheeler as council previously seemed to support the idea.

• In April, councilwomen Beth Gillman and Phillips called out Wheeler’s leadership on social media. Until then, the 2016 budget wasn’t signed and the city came close to a financial shutdown. Wheeler said he took a stand against subversive tactics used against him by some members of council.

• In July, the emergency services committee failed to fully research centralized emergency dispatch. Wheeler asked the panel to determine if a combined dispatch service with the sheriff’s office could save money without sacrificing the quality of service. Instead, they spoke only with locals openly against the idea. Research showed the switch could save the city $100,000 annually.

• In August, Gillman sent an email to council questioning Wheeler’s leadership. The email excluded Wheeler, and said his answers to questions from the public were “gossipy.”

Phillips’ statement of support came as a surprise to Wheeler.

“That was news to me,” he said. “I’m pleased they want to make an effort. I appreciate it. In order to move the city forward we really need to work together.”

While Phillips claimed she supports Wheeler, it’s clear she holds no affection for the Register.

“An out-of-the-area newspaper, one without local ties to the community, persists in creating discord where there isn’t any,” Phillips said, referring to the Register’s coverage of council’s relationship with Wheeler. “In almost every article by this non-local newspaper, the author or authors will put a new spin on what is being reported.”

The Register is a regional paper with longstanding ties in Ottawa County. It also has the largest subscription base in the area and reports news in Ottawa, Erie, Sandusky and Huron counties seven days a week.

