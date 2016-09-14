A date to determine fate of Sandusky Skate Park

Despite constant pleas for fixes, locals can’t get city workers to make the extensive and necessary repairs required for a structurally safe facility.

Workers, recognizing the deplorable condition, finally slammed their foot down on ignoring the city property.

They’re now determined to collaborate with park patrons — those zipping on skateboards, scooters and the like — on either upgrading or building an entirely new facility.

The first step in this long process? Listen to the skate park’s stakeholders.

City officials scheduled a public meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 22, at the skate park, located beside City Hall.

“We want to begin a dialogue with the skateboarding community about what type of skate park can best benefit them for the long-term future,” city manager Eric Wobser said.

Sandusky’s master plan process, unveiled a year ago, identified the skate park as a major priority to address.

“We’re probably about two years away from completing any major improvement or building a new skate park,” Wobser said. “Before we undertake that process, our goal would be to make improvements to the existing park.”

On the grind

An upcoming public forum represents the city’s first sincere attempt to implement comprehensive enhancements at Erie County’s only true skate park, local resident Brandon Bowe said.

A year ago, Bowe — who has visited and exercised at the skate park for years — called for city officials to renovate the facility.

He pointed out its major shortcomings, marred by:

• Cracked inlines

• Wobbly and warped platforms

• Loose and missing screws in key ramp positions

• Rusted grind rails

• A large separation between launch ramps, dubbed by locals as the “death gap”

“While some minor repairs have happened recently, there hasn’t been anything major done,” Bowe said. “But, with this meeting, I think it’s great that the city has recognized there are a lot of people who use and care about our skate park. Even in its poor state, there are still hundreds of people that go down there each week. I’m excited something is actually going to happen.”

Sandusky resident Ryan Kyle echoed Bowe’s sentiments.

As a young child, Kyle spearheaded a grassroots campaign for Sandusky officials to build a skate park, which debuted in 2003.

He’s no doubt disappointed the park has deteriorated but remains optimistic about a new, progressive mindset adopted by city officials, such as Wobser

“This is a city park, and it’s (current condition) is unacceptable,” Kyle said. “It’s a place where kids gather in a neighborhood. These issues should be fixed. I do think it’s great they are taking an initiative. A skate park is something the community needs.”

Just skating by

Fed up with the constant neglect, Sandusky resident Kyle Johnson — who’s regularly visits the skate park ever since it opened 13 years ago — decided to take some action himself.

He recently created and publicized a GoFundMe page, with all funds donated going specifically toward skate park improvements.

“A lot of us down there felt like the city was not doing what they should be doing,” Johnson said. “Skaters raised money before to build the skate park. Maybe if they see that skaters are once again trying to raise money, this time for repairs, the city will take a little bit more interest about what’s happening down there.”

Johnson then pitched the purpose for his online fundraising campaign.

“We just want to make the skate park safe again,” Johnson said. “I and others can’t do certain tricks or ride in certain spots because of missing pieces and missing screws. This skate park is important to a lot of people, and it’s all positive vibes down here. All we want is just a safe and fun place to skate because we love it.”

Want to go?

• What: A public meeting to discuss future improvements or a possible new location for the Sandusky Skate Park

• Where: At the skate park, beside City Hall, 222 Meigs St., Sandusky

• When: 6 p.m. Sept. 22

• Who: Anyone is welcome and encouraged to attend

• Donate: Sandusky resident Kyle Johnson started a GoFundMe page to raise money for skate park repairs. All funds donated would go into a city account specifically for park upgrades. Visit gofundme.com/2psn5st8 to donate funds.