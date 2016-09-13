Sandusky finalizes City Hall relocation plans

By a 5-2 vote, the elected officials on Monday approved an $18.5 million relocation plan for City Hall, situated today on Meigs Street.

The vote mostly served as a formality, as commissioners, also by a 5-2 count, previously supported this same plan three weeks ago. Sandusky’s charter requires two separate votes for this type of action.

The publicly financed project involves:

• By 2019, build an entirely new complex, or justice center, at an undetermined location for police and municipal court operations

• By 2018, move administrative services into parts of three adjoining downtown structures, including the former Calvary Temple church, on Columbus Avenue near Small City Taphouse

For administrative, the city plans on entering into a lease agreement with Marous Development, which owns and/or controls these longtime empty buildings. They formerly housed Western Security Bank, the Manhattan Clothing Co. and Crosby Shoes.

Marous representatives also vowed to commit an additional $5 million in private money so they can construct 18 apartments and three storefronts beside a new City Hall.

Seven years after signing a lease, the city could buy and own all space it would occupy. A lease agreement must first occur so Marous executives can obtain tax credits for various building upgrades. Marous, and not the city, would own the storefronts and apartments.

The current 60-year-old City Hall building presents many challenges for renovations, ranging from accessibility, security, adaptability and efficiency. Upgrading these shortcomings would be costly and most likely lead to an inferior product as opposed to building and relocating elsewhere.

Officials vowed against raising existing or introducing new taxes, rates or fees. They also promised to maintain current service and staffing levels before, during and after construction.

They’ll fund the $18.5 million project by shifting expiring debt — budgeted for other city buildings, which are almost paid off in full — toward the relocation plan

How they voted and why

Each commissioner chimed in to offer his or her stance on City Hall’s relocation plan.

Commissioners voting “yes”

• Dave Waddington: I feel that I did everything I possibly could do to educate myself. I met and spoke with staff. I attended the special finance committee meeting. I attended the public firehouse meeting. I had several phone calls and conversations. In the end, I had to take a hard look at this and look at myself in the mirror. That is why I will support this.

• Naomi Twine: I, too, have done a thorough, educational investigation of the proposed (agreement) to move City Hall. It’s a passionate proposal that some feel strongly about on both sides. I feel comfortable voting “yes.”

• Dick Brady: We can no longer kick this can down the street. The time for action is now. This commission has an opportunity and an obligation to do just we have done: vet this issue and vote with our conscience.

• Nikki Lloyd: Whether they like it or don’t, I like the fact that everyone is speaking up, and I hope they continue to do so. It’s time to make a decision, and the positives outweigh any reason for trying to stay here. We need to move on from this space.

• Dennis Murray: We have never said that we would not one day address this issue. It has been looming over city government for well over 10 years. This is the right time to undertake this project financially. It is the responsibility of the commission to make decisions about our municipal facilities. We have studied these issues more than most people can or want to. This project represents a unique opportunity to both replace facilities and attract substantial private investment.

Commissioners voting “no”

• Wes Poole: I believe we should have had a conversation with the community. We have had a couple meetings in which a bulk of the time was spent by the staff presenting essentially, to me, a sales pitch. We didn’t have discussions. Those of us who are going to pay for it and recognize that there are possibly some things that could make this fail are going to be unhappy for a long time.

• Greg Lockhart: I’m not sure that taking City Hall and turning it into a condominium enhances anyone’s life. What this does is it enhances a business deal. The city is in the business of people, not in the business of business. That is what we are doing here. We are making a business deal.

