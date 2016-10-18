Huron's Hippely named SBC Player of the Year

Hippely, a junior, was named the top individual performer with a stroke average of 380 shots — an average of 38 per round in season matches and the conference tournament.

She earned firs team honors for the third year in succession. Her average was 42.87 shots as a freshman, then lowered that mark to 40.25 her sophomore season while placing second overall, behind teammate Kylie Greulich's 36 stroke average.

Edison, the conference season champion with a 14-0 record (35 points), has four of the six girls on the first team.

Senior Mackenzie Butler was runner-up with 402 strokes (40.2 average) and sister Jacque Butler, a junior, followed at 417 (41.7 mark). Freshman Jordan Pruitt was next with 424 strokes (42.4) and senior Shelby Zeiter ranked sixth with 430 strokes (43).

The other first team position went to Perkins junior Abby Singler, in fifth spot at 427 strokes.

Mackenzie and Jacque Butler also earned first team berths in 2015. Jacque finished fourth with a 42.87 stroke average and Mackenzie in a tie for fifth at 43.

All six girls compete in the state championships last weekend in Columbus.

Edison, under veteran coach Lisa Kelble, won its first crown in the nine-year history of the Division II setup with 330-331—661, a school record.

Junior Zoe Grant, the fifth member of the group, earned second team honors with 446 strokes.

Also, Huron freshman Gabby Buathier headed up the second group with 434 strokes. Senior teammate Rachel Stadler followed at 437 and Oak Harbor's Jaclyn Wojciechowski tallied 443.

Gant, and two other juniors, rounded out the second team. They are Cecelia Dillon (Vermilion) with 445 and Sammy Smith (Perkins) at 449.

Huron was runner-up to the Chargers in the final listing with 28 points, followed by Perkins (25), Margaretta (20), Port Clinton (15), Oak Harbor (10) and Vermilion (5).

St. Mary Central Catholic entered a team for the first time to complete the field of eight schools and did not win a point. Junior Megan Maschari earned honorable mention honors.