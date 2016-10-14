Edison girls in 2nd after Day 1 at state golf

The Charger girls turned in a team score of 331 on Day 1 at the Division II girls state golf championships held on the Gray course at Ohio State University in Columbus, besting their top score of 352 in 2015 by 21 strokes.

That mark is good for second place — just three strokes behind Independence (328) entering Day 2 today.

“We’re knocking on the door,” Edison coach Lisa Kelble said. “The back nine (today) will decide our fate, but I have confidence in the girls.”

Shelby is in third at 337 strokes to also stay within striking distance.

For Edison, Zoe Grant was Friday’s leader, as a pair of 40s on the front and back nine totaled up to an 80. She was followed by Jordan Pruitt (42-41—83), Shelby Zeiter (38-46—84), MacKenzie Butler (44-40—84) and Jacque Butler (42-43—85).

Independence is atop the leaderboard after Day 1 mainly behind the play of Sophia Trombetta, who fired a pair of 35s for a total of 70 — good for third place overall.individually. She’s followed by Lyndsay Blum (37-44—81), Madeline Mindzora (45-42—87), Maddie Harper (50-40—90) and Christina Tommer (49-49—98).

Shelby’s Alexis Jones, the defending individual state champion from the Northern Ohio League, is tied for first place after a 35-33—68 with Eaton’s Sarah Willis (37-31).

The Chargers placed fifth at last year’s state championships and in 2009.

Hippley in 10th; Singler 37th after Day 1

Also Friday on the Gray course, Huron’s Julia Hippley put together a solid first day as the Tigers’ lone representative.

She finds herself in 10th place individually entering today after shooting a 38-41—79 Friday morning.

Hippley is just five strokes off the place from being in the top five. She will play her final round today.

Meanwhile, Perkins’ Abby Singler is 37th overall after shooting a 40-49—89 on Day 1 as the lone representative for the Pirates.

St. Paul’s Edelman shoots an 86

At Sunbury, St. Paul senior Jimmy Adelman, playing in his first-ever state championships, shot an 86 at the Div. III boys golf state championships held at North Star golf course in Sunbury Friday.

There was an hour frost delay that didn’t help anyone’s cause on the course Friday, as Adelman turned in a pair of 43s for his 86.

“I must have lipped out a half-dozen shots,” Adelman said. “It was just one of those days when I did not read the putts quite right. I just know that I could have just as easily shot between 80 and 82.

“I am disappointed,” he added. “But, as I look at the big picture, I am proud that I got here. I have tomorrow to make amends for what I did not get done today.”

He will play his final 18 holes of his high school career beginning at 10:40 a.m. today.