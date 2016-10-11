Edison's Kowalski SBC Player of the Year — again

Kowalski earned the honor by one stroke over Huron senior Max Martin, counting all conference road matches, the lowest home match mark, and the conference tournament score.

Kowalski finished with 396 strokes compared to 397 for Martin and 399 for Port Clinton senior Anthony Paradiso. Paradiso is a three-time first-team all-conference pick, while Kowalski, Martin and Clyde junior Ian Hilliker landed on the list for the second time.

Margaretta senior Jake Charlton and Vermilion junior Joby Pfeil round out the first team.

Charlton was fourth in scoring at 401 while Hilliker and Pfeil tied for fifth with 409 totals.

Seven players formed the second group which has four seniors, one junior and two sophomores.

Margaretta junior Oliver Thomas heads that list at 421, followed by Huron senior Thomas Hufnagle (428), Oak Harbor senior Tristan Varga (430), Perkins senior Trent Majoy and Clyde sophomore Ben Hohenstein with 433 apiece, and Clyde senior and Margaretta sophomore Dylan Morris with 434 shots each.

Huron won the team championship with 29 points, followed by Clyde and Margaretta with 25 apiece. Oak Harbor and Vermilion shared fourth spot with 22 points. Perkins collected with eight points, Port Clinton six and Edison three.

Norwalk boys in district Thursday

The Division I district boys golf championship is set for Thursday at the Red Hawk Run course near Findlay with 10 teams and 10 individuals in the field.

Only the top team and low scorer not on the qualifying team advance to the state championships in Columbus the weekend of Oct. 22-23.

Norwalk is the only area school in the district tea that includes Ashland, Bowling Green, Oregon Clay, Lexington, Toledo St. Francis, Toledo St. John, Sylvania Northview, Sylvania Southview and Wapakoneta.

Norwalk earned its district bid with a third-place finish last week at Mohawk Country Club with a 322 total.

Norwalk senior Max Berry and junior Braden Nunez each checked in with 77s to tie for third position in the individual department. Both had 38-39.

Also for coach Wes Douglas' team, Jarrod Kessler recorded 40-41—81, Jonah Mersereau (43-44—87) and Cam Nickoli (40-48--88). They are juniors.

Perkins and Sandusky were also in the Mohawk sectional. The Pirates finished eighth with 372 and Sandusky 11th at 517.

Perkins freshman John Sharp lost out in a playoff for the last qualifying spots. He was in a three-way tie for two berths after shooting 48-42—90.

Also for the Pirates, senior Trent Majoy tallied 47-44—91, sophomore Drew McVeigh (48-45--93) and senior Anthony Visci (50-48—98).

For Sandusky, junior Chance Moore had 117, senior Austin Slater 118, junior Andrew Gerold 131 and sophomores Waytt Schenk 151.