St. Paul's Adelman advances to Division III state play

Five teams and four individuals participated in district tournaments at two sites.

Division III competition was held at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green with Division II at the Red Hawk Run course outside of Findlay.

Adelman grabbed a state berth as a result of shooting a fine 37-41—78 at Stone Ridge, and earned the last qualifying position (fourth).

The top four teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team move on to the 36-hole state championships Oct. 14-15 at the North Star course in Sunbury,

Meanwhile, only the top two teams and two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the Division II state tournament Oct.14-15, played on the Ohio State University Scarlet course.

At Stone Ridge, Van Buren captured the team title, followed by Kalida at 335, Miller City 342 and Ottawa Hills 346 to form the state qualifiers.

Four area teams were among the 18 teams, and St. Paul had the lowest round of 349 to finish sixth. Margaretta was ninth at 356, New London 10th with 357 and Danbury 16th at 383.

Adelman commented on his round.

"I made it to the district last year and had an 83 and missed out by three shots,” he said. “I just wanted to make my last year one to remember.

"It's definitely exciting,” he added. “I started out birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey, and my third birdie came on No. 10. I've been playing well all year long and to play in the state has been my goal the last two years. I've been averaging around 75/76 this year and, early in the season, was medalist in three tournaments (Brookside, Willard and Millstone)."

Joining Adelman as individual state qualifiers are tournament medalist Cole Thomas of Arlington with an outstanding even-par 72. Steve Johnson of Cardinal Stritch placed second with a 76 while Adelman and Josh Rager of Lincolnview checked in tied for sixth overall with 78s. Rager claimed the third qualifying spot in a playoff.

Also for the Flyers, Luke Carper carded 48-39--87, Mitch Phllips 45-46—91, Nolan Conney 45-48—93 and Jacob Avendano 49-47—96.

Ben Crawshaw produced the low round for New London at 39-42—81 and Brock Rankine followed with an 43-43—86, Weston Eibel added 45-46—91, Hayden Grills 49-50—99 and Jaylin Moffitt 52-48—100.

For Margaretta, senior Jake Charlton was the leader at 41-41—82 and Oliver Thomas contributed 40-49—89. Dylan Morris recorded 47-44—91, Tommy Anderson 47-47—94 and Jackson Gill 102.

Senior Grady Mark was Danbury's pace-setter at 45-45—90. David Mesnard cashed in with 50-47—97, Luco Manuella 48-50—98, Riley Dray 51-47—98 and Cade White 113.

Clyde was the only area team at Red Hawk, and the Fliers placed eight among tithe nine teams at 377.

Senior Heath Maines was low for Clyde with 49-42—91 and sophomore David Hohenstein was right behind at 50-42—92. Ian Hillker had 47-47—94, Ben Hohenstein 100 and Cole McBroom 106.

The lowest round for the four area individuals were posted by Vermilion junior Joby Pfeil and Huron senior Max Martin, with 87s. Pfeil registered 43-44 and Martin 45-42.

Port Clinton senior Anthony Paradiso had 43-48—91 and Huron senior Riki Tanaka 51-48—99.