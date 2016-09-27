Edison, Huron girls advance to district golf with area trio

Edison and Huron placed second and third, respectively in the Galion sectional. Perkins junior Abby Singler and Vermilion junior Cece Dillon advanced as individuals from the Galion sectional and Oak Harbor sophomore Jaclyn Wojciechowski grabbed one of the three individual spots at the Fostoria Country Club.

The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams in all Northwest District sectionals earned district spots to be played Tuesday at Sycamore Springs Golf Club in Arlington, just outside of Findlay.

Edison finished just two shots behind winner Shelby at Valleyview Golf Club with a 346 mark. Meanwhile, Huron picked up the third-qualifying spot at 367.

There were 23 teams in the field, including nine from the area. Perkins wound up with 384 strokes while Bellevue followed at 403, St. Paul at 431, Margaretta at 453, Willard at 454, St. Mary Central Catholic at 456 and Vermilion at 469.

Singler carded 42-41—83 and Dillon 48-43—91 to claim their positions in the district.

Wojceichowski fired 42-47--89 for the last available berth in the district.

"It was extremely windy today for the girls and our main goal always is to move on to the next level, and that's what the girls accomplished today,” Edison coach Lisa Kelble said. “We had 359 a year ago when we finished second and lowered that by 13 shots today. I'm happy with our scores.”

For the Chargers, who have qualified every year for the district since 2006, seniors Shelby Zeiter and Mackenzie Butler led the way. Zeiter posted 42-40—82 and Butler 39-44—83.

Also, Jacque Butler checked in with 48-42—90, Zoe Grant 45-46—91 and Jordan Pruitt 53-42—95.

“Jordan had a rough start, but pulled in together on the back nine," Kelble said.

For Huron, junior Julia Hippely was low with 40-40—80. Rachel Stadler added 44-44—88, Gabrielle Buathier 47-43—90, Kelsey Stadler 56-53—109 and Aubrey Baumler 54-61—115.

Huron won the sectional in 2015 with 353 behind Kylie Greulich's 76. Shelby was third at 361 and Alexis Jones was medalist at 74. A senior, Jones repeated with a 73 Tuesday and is the defending state individual champion in Division II.

"I'm so happy for Abby. She's a great kid with excellent work ethic, and she birdied the last hole which was a great way to finish,” said Perkins coach Alice James of Singler. “Abby had 79 last week in the SBC to finish second, and today to have a round like that in what I felt were like 100 miles per hour winds, is outstanding.

"We wind up fourth in playing in this sectional for the first time,” she added. “We usually play at Fostoria and our girls don't know this course like the others who have played here before.”

Also for Perkins, Sammy Smith had 49-47—96, Katie Visci 49-52—101, Alaina Sarrica 58-46—104 and Nancy Seigel 117.

For Bellevue, Abby Bullion tallied 47-46—93, Claire Berry 52-49—101, Lainia Carlson 52-52—104, Jenna Staley 52-53—105, and Kennedy Miller 51-63—114.

For St. Paul, Gabbie Scavuzzo had 47-48—95, Kaitly Olak 109, Caitlyn Corrigan 112, Raquel Taggert 115 and Miller Hosack 116.

Rebekka Wobser had the low round for Margaretta at 103. Faythe Smetzer added 111, Julie Orshoski 119 and Taylor Malson 120.

For Willard, Shelby Moneypenny cashed in with 46-49—95 and Elizabeth White 46-53—99 while Madison Montgomery added 121 and Sierra Lewis 139.

SMCC has its first girls team and Megan Maschari broke 100 with 50-48—98. Alyssa Yontz added 109, Madeline Grant 123 and Natalie Vargas 126.

While Dillon had 91 for Vermilion, Gabby Martin recorded 111, Kennedy Hughes 120 and Maria Keller 147.

At Fostoria, Van Buren emerged as the team leader with 358, followed by North Baltimore at 400 and Ottawa Hills 402. Port Clinton was sixth with 416, Oak Harbor seventh at 447 and Danbury eighth with 452 among the 12 teams.

Macy Weiss was low for Port Clinton at 48-48—96 and Rachel Simpson followed with 55-43—98. Emily Reineck produced a 102, while Alexis Gabel and McKenzie Halsey tied with 120s.

For Oak Harbor, in addition to Wojciechowski's 89, Hannah Genzman recorded a 102, Katelyn Tack a 111 and Chloe Sutton a 145.

Junior Erin Uhinck had the low round for Danbury with 103 and Charleigh Steinbrick followed with 109. Alycia Cain added 114 and Mikahla Conrad 126.

Clyde had an individual in junior Brylee Oberdorf who had 109.