Vermilion tops Clyde to tighten up SBC boys golf race

The Fliers came in with a two-point lead on the rest of the SBC field, while the Sailors closed to within four points with the victory.

For Vermilion, Kyle Ancog carded a 46, followed by a 47 from Mason Montgomery.

For Clyde, Ben Hohenstein and Ian Hilliker each shot a 42, while Heath Maines added a 43 and Zach Marcha a 44.

Margaretta 175, Huron 176

At Sawmill Creek, the Polar Bears moved to within two points of Clyde in the SBC standings, topping the Tigers, who now are in a second-place tie with Margaretta with 20 points.

Dylan Morris’ 41 led the Polar Bears, who also got a 42 from Jake Charlton, a 45 from Oliver Thomas and a 47 from Josh Miller.

For Huron, Thomas Hufnagle tied Morris for match medalist honors with a 41. Max Martin added a 42, Riki Tanaka shot a 46 and Tim Delahunt carded a 47.

Bellevue 172, WIllard 183

At Sleepy Hollow, Cody Snyder and Jacob Workman both carded rounds of 7-over 42 as the Redmen topped the Crimson Flashes in Tuesday’s Northern Ohio League play.

Also for the Redmen (6-7), Noah Lawson added a 43, and Nathan Fox shot a 45.

For Willard (2-8), Alec Gardner shot a match-low 39 to pace the Flashes. Phillip Bogner followed with a 41, while Mitchell Carnahan shot a 50 and Graham Wiers fired a 53.

GIRLS GOLF

Bellevue 190, Port Clinton 232

At Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, the Lady Red topped the Redskins in Tuesday’s non-league match.

No further information was available.

TENNIS

Perkins 5, Fremont St. Joseph C.C. 0

At Fremont’s Rodger Young Park, the Pirates swept past the Crimson Streaks (11-4, 5-4) in Tuesday’s SBC match to enter Thursday’s league tournament with a 12-3 overall record and 7-2 mark in league matches.

At No. 1 singles, Olivia Rohrbacher swept Morgan Collins 6-0, 6-0, while at second singles Serena Bruno won 6-2, 6-1 over Allie Barrett and at third singles Marissa Esposito won 6-1, 6-2 over Lauren Klaege.

At first doubles, Perkins’ top duo of Maria Schoder and Karinna Haycook won 6-0, 6-0 over Gianna Cullen and Sophie Militello. At No. 2 doubles, Dehvin Shumate and Ashley Kaufman won 6-4, 3-6, 10-2 over Audra Zetzer and Briggs Wonderly.

Port Clinton 4, Huron 1

At Port Clinton, the Redskins (13-3, 8-1) stayed a match behind Clyde by topping the Tigers.

At first singles, P.C.’s Alyssa Krupp was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Elizabeth Mills, while at second singles Meghan Gallogly topped Katey Franks 6-4, 4-6, 10-7).

Huron’s lone win came at third singles where Desiree Fisher was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Paige Steyer.

In doubles action, Hannah Roberts and Lauren Steyer topped Huron’s Emily Dewey and Maddie Carmel 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Port Clinton’s Emma Eickert and Bailey Cole won 6-0, 6-1 per Gretchen Blackwell and Hannah Brunow.

Clyde 5, St. Mary C.C. 0

At Clyde, the Fliers stayed perfect in SBC play with a sweep of the Panthers Tuesday.

At first singles, Clyde’s Iga Makal topped Gabby Holly 6-0, 6-0, while at No. 2 singles Melissa Laconis was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Maggie Gyurke and at thirds singles Maddie St. Marie won 6-1, 6-0 over Sara Bias.

In doubles play, the Clyde (15-1, 9-0) duo of Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera won 6-0, 6-0 over Miranda Braden and Mary Kromer. At No. 2 doubles, Saylor Meyer and Siera Hisey defeated Faith Lamb and Marina Dix 6-0, 6-2.

Clyde will host Bellevue Monday.

Norwalk 5, Tiffin Columbian 0

At Norwalk, the Truckers moved to 9-0 in the NOL with a dominating victory over the Tornadoes.

At first singles, Kaitlyn Stoll was a 6-0, 6-0 winner, while at No. 2 singles Brooke Fries won 6-0, 6-1 and at third singles Megan Berry won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, the Truckers’ Macy Miller and Jordan Gran won 6-1, 4-6, 10-7. At second doubles, Anessa Berry and Sela Berry won 6-2, 6-1.

Norwalk finishes league play Thursday at Shelby before Saturday’s NOL tournament.

Edison 3, Tiffin Calvert 2

At Tiffin, the Chargers slipped past the Senecas in Tuesday’s non-league match.

For Edison (7-8), Emma Knowles dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision at first singles, while Mariah Medina won 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Emily Vogus won by forfeit at third singles.

In doubles play, the Chargers’ Gabby Kilbride and Lilia Hite won 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 at first doubles, while Jessica Graves and Madisyn Frederick lost 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

Oak Harbor 5, Vermilion 0

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets (10-8) swept past the visiting Sailors in Tuesday’s SBC match.

At first singles, Paige Priesman topped Kelsey Osborne 6-0, 6-0, while at second singles Christine Bolen defeated Haleigh Shreves 6-0, 6-0 and at third singles Addi Hasselbach won 6-1, 6-0 over Karsyn Brewer.

In doubles play, Chloe Duquette and Chelsea Heaps defeated Destiny Grim and Danielle Myers, while at No. 2 doubles, Paige Sindeldecker and Sarah Chovanec were 6-1, 6-4 winners over Kiana Frederick and Macy Berger.

BOYS SOCCER

Sandusky 4, Willard 2

At Willard, the Blue Streaks scored three goals to overcome a 2-1 second-half deficit to earn a win in Tuesday’s NOL contest.

Sandusky (9-2-1), which was tied with the Crimson Flashes at 1 all at halftime, got goals from Toby Hill, Teddi Schreck-Newell, Max Corso and Isaac Campos. Willard scored another goal for the Streaks by kicking the ball into its own net. Campos was credited with the team’s lone assist.

In goal, Brent Hanson recorded four saves.

Sandusky plays at Elyria Thursday.

Ontario 4, Norwalk 1

At Ontario, the Warriors defeated Norwalk in Northern Ohio League action Tuesday.

Miguel Vasquez scored the Truckers' (1-6-1, 0-3-1) lone goal, while Carlos Galvez assisted.

Norwalk keeper Zach Albright made 14 saves.

The Truckers return to action Thursday as they complete a rain shortened game against Tiffin Columbian at 5 p.m.

The teams were tied 0-0 with seven minutes to go in the first half when the game was called for weather.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario 1, Norwalk 0

At Ontario, the Truckers fell by a single score to the Warriors in NOL play.

No further information was available.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bellevue girls, Norwalk boys win NOL tri-meet

At Norwalk, Lauren Turner ran first for the Bellevue girls with a time of 21 minutes, 14 seconds, as the Lady Red beat Tiffin Columbian and the host Truckers in Tuesday’s NOL tri-meet at Memorial Lake Park.

The Lady Red, who placed five runners in the top five, recorded 25 points, compared to 43 for the Tornadoes and 57 for Norwalk.

Also for Bellevue, Taylor Waldecker was third (21:23), while Liz Ish was fifth (21:38), Lindsey Spurlock was sixth (21:55) and Madison Raifsnider was 10th (22:43).

Norwalk was led by Elyse Coe in seventh at 22:00. Lauryn Maloney followed in eighth at 22:37, followed by Kassidy Smith in 13th at 23:30, Janie Dominguez in 14th at 23:27 and Calya Sowders in 15th at 23:37.

In the boys race, Columbian had the top two runners, but was runner-up to Norwalk by a 29-42 margin. Bellevue was third with 63 points.

Ethan Bores ran third for the Truckers (17:15), followed by Julian Go in fourth (17:16), Chris Mohr in sixth (18:08), Quinn Hipp in seventh (18:10) and Owen Lottman in ninth (18:15).

For Bellevue, Landon Woodard was fifth (17:42), Zach Cleveland was eighth (18:10), Dwight Fuehring was 19th (20:01), Austin Thompson was 23rd (21:57) and Dylan Adkins was 24th (21:58).