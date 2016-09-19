Rockets finish third at Ottawa County Championships

Woodmore and Genoa tied for first with 347, with Woodmore taking the top spot using the fifth man tie-breaker.

The Rockets finished with 356, while Port Clinton was next with 399 and Danbury fifth with 406.

Port Clinton's Anthony Paradiso was one of three to shoot a low round of 82, and won medalist honors on the first playoff hole.

"I am very proud of Anthony," Port Clinton coach Rick Dominick said. "He really had to work to score today and he did, I am also pleased with how he handled the pressure of a play-off.

"At this time of the season, you can't hide from the pressure, and Anthony embraced it today," he added. "With such a young group around him, Anthony has had to really force himself to stay focused because he knew stepping onto the first tee that his team was up against it in terms of winning. He has done a tremendous job of doing just that."

Joining Paradiso on the all county first team was Oak Harbor's Tristan Varga (85), while the Rockets' Bo Hermes (87) and Aric McAtee (91) both made the all county second team.

Varga shot 44-41 to lead the Rockets, while Hermes carded 43-44, McAtee added 48-43 and Rheve Martin contributed 48-45—93.

Paradiso shot 41-41 to lead Port Clinton, while Jaxon Martinez added 53-44—97, John Young shot 59-47—106 and Iyan Crawford carded 51-63—114.

Danbury was led by Grady Mark's 44-48—92, while Luco Manuella shot 48-48—96, Riley Dray added 57-51—108 and Chris King contributed 54-56—110.

GIRLS GOLF

Shelby 168, Norwalk 176

At Eagle Creek, Shelby defeated Norwalk in Northern Ohio League action Monday.

Norwalk's Bethany Cring and Shelby's Alexis Jones — the defending Division II state champion — tied for medalist honors with 40s.

Also for the Truckers, Ellie Schneider fired a 43, Tanner Radcliffe shot 46 and Addie Mannino added 47.

BOYS SOCCER

Edison 4, Port Clinton 0

At Milan, Edison defeated Port Clinton in Sandusky Bay Conference action Monday.

The Chargers' (6-3-1) goals were scored by Ian Jannsen, Max Wolfe, Nick Lombardi and Anferney DeLeon. Jannsen also added two assists, while James Hill and Jack Mong each notched one assist.

Clyde 1, Sandusky 0

At Sandusky, Clyde scored in the final minute to edge Sandusky in non-conference action Monday.

The Blue Streaks (8-2-1) return to action today at Willard.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 8, Fremont Ross 0

At Huron, the Tigers scored four goals in the first half and four in the second en route to a non-conference victory over Fremont Ross Monday.

Huron (6-3) scored its first goal of the game under one minute in as Emma Golling sent in a cross that Hayden Petee finished.

Three minutes later, Golling added a goal of her own to make it 2-0.

With 18 minutes to play in the half, Golling scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Baylor Fortune. The Tigers scored their fourth goal of the first half with 10 minutes until halftime as Petee put away a goal off a free kick from Stevie Holbrook.

In the second half, Huron scored four goals in a 12 minute span, starting with a pair of goals from Mackenzie Mullins. Mullins put away an unassisted goal with 14:25 to play, then added a goal off an assist from Yavay Faflik one minute later.

Holbrook made it 7-0 with eight minutes to play, heading in a goal off a corner kick from Petee, and Petee scored the game's final goal on an unassisted play with 6:30 to play.

Huron returns to action Wednesday at Perkins.

Sandusky 4, Clyde 2

At Sandusky, the Blue Streaks defeated Clyde in non-conference action Monday.

Taylor Deppert had a hat trick for Sandusky, while Mia Knupke also added a goal.

Maia Jones finished with three assists for the Streaks, while Anzyah Cunningham added one assist.

Edison 5, Port Clinton 0

At Milan, the Chargers defeated Port Clinton in SBC action Monday.

No further information was provided.

GIRLS TENNIS

Norwalk 4, Huron 1

At Norwalk, the Truckers defeated Huron in non-conference action Monday.

Huron's lone win came at No. 2 singles, as Katey Franks defeated Brooke Fries (6-2, 7-6 (3)).

For Norwalk (14-2), Kaitlyn Stoll beat Elizabeth Mills at No. 1 (6-3, 6-1), while Megan Berry topped Desiree Fisher at No. 3 (6-0, 6-2).

In doubles play, the Truckers' Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray topped Emily Dewey and Madison Carmel (6-1, 6-0), while Anessa Berry and Jordan Gran defeated Gretchen Blackwell and Hannah Bruno at No. 2 (6-0, 6-1).

Huron visits Port Clinton today, while Norwalk hosts Tiffin Columbian today.

Oak Harbor 3, Edison 2

At Milan, Oak Harbor edged Edison in Sandusky Bay Conference action Monday.

The Rockets swept doubles play as Paige Priesman and Chelsea Heaps beat Gaby Kilbride and Lilia Hite at No. 1 (5-7, 6-0, 6-3) and Paige Sindeldecker and Sarah Chovanec defeated Hannah McGinley and Madisyn Frederick at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3).

In singles play, Edison's (6-8) Emma Knowles and Mariah Medina defeated Christine Bolen (6-0, 6-4) and Chloe Duquette (6-2, 6-1) at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Oak Harbor's Addi Hasselbach beat Emily Vogus at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.

Clyde 5, Sandusky 0

At Clyde, the Fliers swept Sandusky in non-conference action Monday.

In singles play, the Fliers' (14-1) Iga Makal beat Jenna Hofer at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), while Alicia Klohn defeated Audrey Smith at No. 2 (7-5, 7-5) and Siera Hisey bested Baylie Tieche at No. 3 (6-3, 6-0).

In doubles, Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie beat Lizzie Bossioneault and BT Fox at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), while Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera beat Summy Thomas and Aonesty Cogar at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0).

Clyde hosts St. Mary Central Catholic today.

Perkins 5, Tiffin Calvert 0

At Perkins Twp., the Pirates (11-3) swept Tiffin Calvert Monday.

In singles play, Olivia Rohrbacher beat Laura Haley at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), while Serena Bruno beat Devyn Warnement at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Perkins won by forfeit at No. 3.

In doubles, the duo of Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook won the No. 1 match, 6-2, 6-1, while Dehvin Shumate and Ashley Kaufman won at No. 2, 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

The Pirates play at Fremont St. Joseph today.

Fremont Ross 4, Bellevue 1

At Bellevue, Fremont Ross defeated the Lady Red in non-conference action Monday.

Bellevue's (4-9) lone win came at No. 2 doubles as Emily Becks and Mackenna Peacock beat Natalie Brown and Mallory Hutton in three, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

In singles play, Ross' Gillian Gallagher beat Chloe Brubaker at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), while Olivia Henry beat Skylar Strunk at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0) and Alyssa Meyer topped Mady Brugnone at No. 3 (6-2, 6-3).

Also for the Little Giants, Lily Abdoo and Kaity Kelly beat Elizabeth Harper and Jena Weider at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-4).

VOLLEYBALL

Edison 3, St. Mary C.C. 0

At Milan, Edison defeated St. Mary Central Catholic in non-conference action Monday, 25-13, 26-24, 25-10.

Kennedy Ames had 15 kills and 12 digs for the Chargers (2-8), while Kelsey Schuster added seven kills, 19 points and three aces, and Grace Houser added 21 assists, seven digs, 12 points and one ace.

Jordan Mitnik added 11 digs and five points for Edison, while Julia Kessler had nine kills, Kami Neuberger had 13 assists and Lauren Wolf and Jessica Stoll each contributed four kills.

For the Panthers (6-8), Rachele Windau had five kills and 10 digs, while Shelby Gosser added four kills, Kristen Wehner had three kills and three blocks, Dominique Pelz added 17 digs and Caylee Fetter contributed 10 digs and three aces.

Both teams return to action tonight, as Edison visits Perkins and SMCC travels to Lakota.

Bellevue 3, Madison 2

At Mansfield, Bellevue defeated Madison in non-conference action Monday, 25-14, 19-25, 13-25, 25-22, 22-20.

Molly Bullion was 24 of 25 serving with two aces and added a 119 for 121 setting performance with 33 assists and 17 digs.

Also for the Lady Red, Payton Vogel was 19-of-20 serving with four aces, and 40 for 44 hitting with 13 kills, while Allison Dendinger was 43 for 46 hitting with 13 kills, Morgan Hicks had 17 digs and McKenna Strayer had four blocks.