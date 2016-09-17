SBC team, individual titles up for grabs

A few schools have already completed their regular schedule, but the top contenders have key matches ahead.

Clyde is the leader at the present time with 22 points, followed closely by Huron with 20 and Margaretta at 18. Oak Harbor and Vermilion have 16 points each.

The winner of each dual match earns two points and the annual conference tournament Thursday at Eagle Creek (8:30 a.m. start) could determine the overall champion.

In the tournament, the winning school picks up seven points — one for each team it beats — while the runner-up adds six points to the total, and so on down the line.

Clyde won the 2015 conference title with 26 points, 10-2 in matches and six points for winning the tournament in the then seven-school field. Vermilion is the newcomer this year.

Huron wound up second at 23 points and Port Clinton was third with 19. Edison collected 19 points for fourth spot.

A key match is set for Tuesday when Vermilion hosts Clyde. The Fliers finished 6-1 at home and are 5-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the Sailors are 5-1 at home and just 3-4 on the road, but have the Fliers on their course — Willow Creek.

Huron is perhaps in the best position to control its own destiny as coach Frank Gioffre's squad has two home matches to play in addition to the SBC tourney.

The Tigers host Margaretta Tuesday then face Oak Harbor Sept. 27 in the finale. They are 4-1 at home (Sawmill Creek) and finished 6-1 on the road.

Huron handled Edison with ease Friday at Sawmill Creek, 176-195, with balanced scoring. Senior Max Martin was low for Huron with 41. Riki Tanaka and Thomas Hufnagle posted 44s and Tim Delahunt a 47.

For Edison, which has two points in conference play, Matt Kowalski earned medalist honors with a 39. However, the Chargers lacked the balance Huron had. Casey Fair tallied 49, Thomas Oeder 52 and Clayton Betts 55.

Huron's lone home defeat came early in the season, to Perkins, and that was a wakeup call.

"We didn't play well and Perkins got us by one shot,” Gioffre said. “Our seniors took it upon themselves for us to be ready to play every day, and overall, we've done that.”

Individually, seniors hold down the top four positions as of today, and the 18-hole tournament results are also used to decide the Player of the Year for 2016.

The top six earn first-team all-conference honors with the next six on the second team

Port Clinton's Anthony Paradiso has the lead with a stroke average of 39.125 (313 strokes) going into the tournament. The Redskins wound up the match-play schedule with four points (2-12).

Kowalski holds down the No. 2 slot with a 39.372 average, and 315 strokes, just two behind Paradiso with only the SBC tournament scores to be used for their final standings.

Martin ranks third at 39.875 per round and can only lower that mark (except for the SBC) because he has played all seven of his road tests.

The average is based on the lowest home course score of the seven matches, and all seven road scores.

Margaretta's Jake Charlton is fourth to date at 40.0 (280 strokes) with the road score against Huron next week yet to be figured in.

Clyde's Ian Hilliker and Vermilion's Joby Pfeil, both juniors, round out the top six at this point of the season.

Hilliker's average is at 40.143 (281 strokes) with the score at Willow Creek to be counted.

Pfeil has 333 shots thus far for an average of 41.625 and is another golfer who can't go any higher because Vermilion has completed its road schedule. His low round at home is 38.

The averages for the next six range from 42.0 to 43.375.

Oliver Thomas, Margaretta, stands at 40.0 (294 shots with the round at Huron left). Tristan Varga, Oak Harbor, and Heath Maines, Clyde follow at 42.571 and 42.857 on the average respectively.

Also, Delahunt and Trent Majoy of Perkins share 10th place with identical 43.250 averages. Hufnagle has a slight edge over Jake St. Clair of Oak Harbor for the 12th position with averages of 43.375 and 43.857 respectively.

The SBC tournament scores could play a mammoth role on how the final spots are filled when the season officially comes to an end Sept. 27 with the Huron-Oak Harbor makeup match, at Sawmill.

Kowalski is seeking to repeat as player of the year. He was the overall medalist at 357 shots for 39.667 strokes on the average.

Hilliker was runner-up at 364 (40.444) and Martin placed third with 366 (40.667).

Paradiso wound up fifth overall with 380 strokes and earned first-team honors for the second year in succession.

Charlton led the second team with 387 (43-stroke average).