Mental maturation helping Chargers reach new heights

And at some point or another, all golfers have fallen prey to their minds and emotions getting in the way of a low scorecard.

Being one of three sisters playing the sport at a highly-competitive level, Edison senior Mackenzie Butler admits she use to obsess over being the best golfer, not only in her own family, but her team as well.

“That was a big downfall for me because I use to get so hung up on how everyone else was doing, and then I’d fail,” said Mackenzie, whose older sister Lindsay golfs collegiately at Division II Tusculum College in Tennessee, and whose younger sister Jacque is a junior for the Chargers. “But recently, I started playing just the course, and helping my teammates. In the end, I want to see everyone succeed, not just myself.

“Mental growth has been key for all of us this season,” she added. “The one big thing we’ve worked on, besides our short games, is our mental attitudes towards our approach.”

As simple as it may sound, it’s producing results.

This fall, Butler and her Charger teammates have bested the program’s nine-hole record twice, while also shattering the school’s 18-hole record by 14 strokes (317) in winning their home invite for the first time since 2008 back in August.

Unbeaten at 17-0, including a 13-0 mark in Sandusky Bay Conference action in dual play, Edison has regularly been shooting in the 150s and 160s, leaving their overmatched opposition well in the rearview. That’s included their rivals from Huron, whose 166 on Sept. 7 at Thunderbird Hills North, was no match for the Chargers’ 157.

Balanced scoring up-and-down the lineup has been the biggest culprit for the success. Butler and fellow senior Shelby Zeiter both have season-lows of 36, while Jacque Butler and freshman Jordan Pruitt have lows of 37 and Grant’s is a 38. Out of season, Grant shot a low of 35 at the team’s home course, Thunderbird Hills South.

Huron’s Julia Hippely leads the SBC in scoring average. However, Edison currently holds position Nos. 3-6.

“It’s not like we’re competing for the No. 1 spot, it’s more we’re benefitting each other because we can all play with and challenge each other,” said junior Zoe Grant, whose played the No. 1 spot for her team on more than one occasion. “By the time we’ll get into sectionals, district and state, we’re all helping each other prepare for that. We have a healthy relationship with each other, which is a big key.”

Last year, the Chargers returned to the Div. II state tournament for the seventh time in eight years, tying their best finish of fifth with a two-day total of 719 (352-367).

Mackenzie Butler has been to the state tournament three times, while everyone besides Pruitt in the top five, have experienced state on two occasions.

“From sophomore year, this has been the main group that we’ve had. And so it’s been great to actually get to grow with these girls,” Mackenzie Butler said. “During our sophomore year, no one thought we were going to go to state (the Chargers lost Nicolette Mollohan and Lauren Crooks and Hannah Stone). But we proved everyone wrong, so that was fun.

“Then to see my teammates grow and see their scores get lower, and for us to accomplish our goals together is really cool,” she added.

Mackenzie Butler shot an even-par round of 36 at Thunderbird Hills South on Tuesday, as the Chargers shot a record-low 151 to beat St. Mary Central Catholic. Zeiter added a 37, while both Jacque Butler and Pruitt added 39s.

“Our main goal is a state championship, which we think is very reachable if we continue to stay humble and keep practicing,” Zeiter said.

Zeiter, like Mackenzie Butler, was a second-team All-Northwest District player in Div. II a year ago.

“I’ve been a lot more precise this year,” Zeiter said. “I’ve always been able to hit the ball long. But this year, my drives and my short game have just been a lot more accurate.”

Grant did her best to break down the team’s strengths.

“Jordan’s drives stand out. Her drives are always pretty great,” Grant said. “Mackenzie is just a great all-around player, then Jacque is another great driver and has a really good short game. And then Shelby is good also with the driving.”

According to Jacque Butler, her driving abilities have given her a new approach to her home course.

“I usually drive it pretty far off the tees, so on our home course, our par-4s are pretty much easy threes for us, and then on the par-5s, I view them more as par-4s,” she said.

“Overall, though, I think we all have that one person where we just click when we play together,” she added. “If someone has a bad day, we always have a person that has a good day and we just pick each other.”

Even big sister.

“There’s always going to be that rivalry between us, but at the end of the day, she’ll always pick me up, too,” Jacque Butler said. “If I’m struggling with something, she’ll help me practice it. And it’s the same thing with me helping her.”

Pruitt, who enjoyed numerous successes over the years in the Lake Erie Junior Golf Association tournaments, is a new, but old face to the team. Since moving to Edison in grade school, she’s served as a team manager, making it easy for her to fit right in.

“I’ve been playing golf for so long. I kept saying, ‘I’m ready to get to high school. I’m ready to get to high school,’” Pruitt said. “Now, I’m finally here and we’re doing great things.”

In 2014, Pruitt was runner-up to Hippely in the LEJGA girls 10-14 age group. She was third in the group’s final standings on three other occasions.

“Mostly, it’s been my attitude,” said Pruitt, asked of what’s stuck out with her play this fall. “Last year, I was getting upset over every shot. Now, I’m really just cool and collected out there.”

Edison will be the favorites to win the SBC tournament next Thursday at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Huron beat out the Chargers at the league championships a year ago, giving the Tigers the decisive tie-breaking point, despite both squads finishing with identical 9-1 records. So far in 2016, Edison is the one with the upper hand.

“It’s been a really fun rivalry between us,” Mackenzie Butler said. “But It’s also been fun golfing against a lot of these girls in the SBC. There’s a lot of good golfers that’ll be there.”