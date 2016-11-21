St. Paul, Monroeville dominate All-FC football teams

The Flyers and Eagles combined to take 15 spots on the first team, and four of the five specialty awards. St. Paul topped Monroeville in the Week 10 showdown on Oct. 28 by a 14-8 score in Monroeville, and also won the playoff meeting two weeks later at Perkins, 24-0.

It marked the fifth straight conference title for the Flyers — which is the only time in the 57-year history of the conference a team has won more than four consecutive titles.

Colton Service earned FC Offensive Back of the Year after rushing for 1,286 yards and 16 TDs in the regular season for the Flyers. Meanwhile, Derek Gross was the FC Defensive Back of the Year — and Associated Press Northwest District Player of the Year — after finishing with 97 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions during the regular season.

Gross (1,090 yards, 14 TDs) was also chosen to the first team at running back on the FC list.

Luke Nickoli shared FC Defensive Lineman of the Year honors with New London’s Jacob Molnar. Nickoli (69 tackles, 8 sacks) was also a first team guard.

Other St. Paul selections to the first team included center Sam Meyer, tackle Zak Reed, tight end Paul Pearce, safety Nick Lukasko and kicker Joey Catalano.

Earning a spot on the second team for St. Paul was Noah Good (LB) and and Aidan Fisher (DE).

For Monroeville, running back Blake Anderson (919 yards, 13 TDs) was a first team selection, along with guard Rhett Roeder, defensive tackle Hogan Scheid (30 tackles), linebacker Ryan Watt (55 tackles, 2 INTs) and defensive end Logan Benfer.

Head coach Scott Stecher was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to nine straight wins — despite the loss of Anderson in Week 6 to a broken leg.

Second team selections for the Eagles included Colton Millis at both running back and defensive back, Kevin Brown (OT), Roeder (LB), Scheid (OT), Benfer (TE) and Conar Burns (DB).

Joining Molnar as a first team choice for New London was defensive back Jake Gerlack, while receiver Billy Woodmancy was named to the second team.

For Western Reserve, Josh Fries (RB), Tyler Yarber (DL) and Luke Buck (LB) each landed a spot on the second team.

All-FC football team

First team offense

Quarterback: Logan Pharmer, Mapleton.

Running backs: Blake Anderson, Monroeville; Derek Gross, St. Paul; Colton Service, St Paul.

Receivers: Chase Barone, Mapleton; Chase Davis, Mapleton.

Tight end: Paul Pearce, St. Paul.

Center: Sam Meyer, St. Paul.

Guards: Luke Nickoli, St. Paul; Rhett Roeder, Monroeville.

Tackles: Zak Reed, St. Paul; Dakota Slocum, Crestview.

Kicker: Joey Catalano, St. Paul.

Second team offense

Quarterbacks: Aaron Lamoreaux, South Central; Jay Oswalt, Crestview.

Running backs: Josh Fries, Western Reserve; Colton Millis, Monroeville; Dawson LaFever, Crestview.

Receivers: Ben Lamoreaux, South Central; Billy Woodmancy, New London.

Tight end: Logan Benfer, Monroeville.

Center: Josh Dove, Plymouth.

Guards: Kaleb Ambrose, Mapleton; Chris Loughman, Crestview.

Tackles: Kevin Brown, Monroeville; Kaleb Houser, Plymouth, Hogan Scheid, Monroeville.

Kicker: Austin Roblin, Plymouth.

Offensive Back of the Year: Colton Service, St. Paul.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Dakota Slocum, Crestview.

First team defense

Defensive linemen: Luke Nickoli, St. Paul; Chandler Prise, Crestview; Hogan Scheid, Monroeville.

Inside linebackers: Colton Campbell, Crestview; Derek Gross, St. Paul; Ryan Watt, Monroeville.

Outside linebackers: Logan Benfer, Monroeville; Jacob Molnar, New London.

Defensive backs: Gage Barone, Mapleton; Christian Durbin, Crestview; Jake Gerlack, New London; Nick Lukasko, St. Paul.

Punters: Gage Barone, Mapleton; Austin Nester, Plymouth.

Second team defense

Defensive linemen: Kaleb Ambrose, Mapleton; Lane Fry, Crestview; Tyler Yarber, Western Reserve.

Inside linebackers: Luck Buck, Western Reserve; Noah Good, St. Paul; Marcus McCormack, South Central; Jarrod Stein, Plymouth.

Outside linebackers: Aidan Fisher, St. Paul; Rhett Roeder, Monroeville.

Defensive backs: Josh Bonet, South Central; Conar Burns, Monroeville, Colton Millis, Monroeville; Cameron Shifflett.

Punter: Jason Hale, South Central. Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jacob Molnar, New London; Luke Nickoli, St. Paul.

Defensive Back of the Year: Derek Gross, St. Paul.

Coach of the Year: Scott Stecher, Monroeville.

Honorable mention

Offense

Quarterback: Dane Matthews, New London; Matt Perkins, Western Reserve.

Running backs: Steven Hood, Western Reserve; Colton Puder, Western Reserve; Blake Sweet, Crestview.

Receiver: Max Horner, Monroeville.

Tight ends: Logan Myers, Plymouth; Parker Rohr, Mapleton.

Guard: Owen Moffit, St. Paul.

Tackles: Danny Grine, St. Paul; Tommy Reising, South Central.

Defense

Defensive linemen: Joseph Christoph, New London; Trey Hoover, South Central; Nic Stimpert, Crestview; Cavin Zvosec, New London.

Inside linebackers: Tycen Cooper, South Central; Ryan Krause, Mapleton.

Outside linebackers: Dylan Carroll, Plymouth; Justin Dubois, Mapleton; Gavin Eitle, Monroeville; Jason Hale, South Central; Justin Marshall, New London; Kurt Maxwell, St. Paul; Zach Palmer, Monroeville; Jacob Prosser, Plymouth.

Defensive backs: Seth Bailey, Plymouth; Gage Blackford, Monroeville; Logan Hensel, Mapleton; Dale Smith, Western Reserve; Owen Starcher, St. Paul.

Punter: Derek Bond, Crestview.