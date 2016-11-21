Browns' Kessler out with concussion, McCown back as starter

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND — With Browns rookie quarterback Cody Kessler in concussion protocol, Josh McCown will start Sunday against the New York Giants.

Kessler sustained his second concussion since Oct. 23 in Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping the Browns to 0-11. Coach Hue Jackson does not know when — or if — Kessler will return this season, and added that will be determined by the team’s medical staff.

The third-round pick, 0-8 as a starter, was being dragged down by Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier when he was also hit by Lawrence Timmons. Jackson isn’t sure if Kessler suffered the concussion on Timmons’ blow or when his head hit the ground.

McCown replaced him and was roughed up as well by the Steelers, who had eight sacks after entering the game with 13 all season.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Full Cleveland Browns coverage