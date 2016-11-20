Edison-Canton C.C. rematch in Strongsville

The highly-anticipated rematch between Edison (12-1) and Canton Central Catholic (9-3) in a Division V state semifinal is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Strongsville’s Pat Catan Stadium. St. Paul played at Strongsville over the weekend, falling to Warren JFK.

The Chargers and Crusaders played an entertaining state semifinal a year ago at Triway High School in Wooster, with Canton C.C. connecting on a 47-yard field goal as time expired for the 17-14 win.

The two teams meet again Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Div. V state championship game on Dec. 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus against the winner of the other state semifinal between Coldwater and Coshocton.

Edison — ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll — advanced to the state semifinals for a second straight year with a thrilling comeback against Norwayne in a regional championship game Saturday night in Medina.

Trailing 20-7 at halftime, the Chargers used three second-half touchdowns — the last with 1:37 left — to claim the 27-20 win in the frigid wind and snow.

Canton C.C. advanced with a convincing 40-13 win over Garrettsville Garfield. The Crusaders fell behind, 13-0, before scoring 40 unanswered points to win going away.

It marks the second consecutive season the Chargers finished the regular season 9-1, won a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference title, and won a regional championship. They are the only two SBC and regional titles in program history.