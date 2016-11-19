3 JFK defensive TDs in first half doom St. Paul

But as was the theme of the night, disaster struck at the worst time.

In the waning moments of the first half of Saturday’s Division VII Region 25 championship game against Warren John F. Kennedy at Strongsville, the Flyers scored twice in a 2:16 span.

The Flyers had trailed 29-0 early in the second quarter, but cut it down to 29-13 and again had the ball deep in JFK territory. But the Eagles’ Ross Nocera intercepted a Nick Lukasko pass and returned it 60 yards for a back-breaking touchdown — the third defensive touchdown of the half for JFK in its 48-13 win.

The Eagles (12-1) — ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press state poll — advance to the state semifinals next Saturday, while the No. 2-ranked Flyers close their season at 12-1.

The game was played from start to finish in a steady snowfall with wind gusts of 30 mph, as Strongsville got more than two inches of snow Saturday night.

“We didn’t handle the elements real well in the first quarter, and they did,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “To turn those turnovers into three touchdowns, that’s tough to overcome. But give them credit, they are a very talented, well-coached team and they did a great job.”

The Eagles used a methodical 11-play, 54-yard drive to start the game, with Evan Boyd starting his huge night with a 4-yard touchdown run. After the Flyers jumped offsides, the Eagles went for two, giving Boyd the call to make it an 8-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Flyers tried a direct snap to running back Derek Gross, but the ball deflected straight up into the air and took an awkward bounce — right into the hands of Ross Nocera, who easily picked it up for a 16-yard fumble return.

The first of four Justin Bofenkamp PATs made it a 15-0 lead, and things went from bad to worse. Again less than a minute later, Lukasko’s middle screen pass attempt was deflected into the air — straight into the waiting hands of Boyd, who returned it 45 yards.

Just like that, it was a 22-0 game.

JFK then added a lengthy 75-yard scoring march, with Boyd going across from a yard on fourth-and-goal for a 29-0 lead with 9:28 left in the first half — and it appeared given the miserable field conditions, the suspense was over.

However, after the Flyers lost possession at the JFK 29, they got it right back when Lukasko took the ball out of a running back’s hands and gave the ball back to St. Paul.

Three plays later, the junior quarterback found Paul Pearce across the middle, who stretched the ball across to complete a 15-yard touchdown pass and catch with 6:40 left in the half. Joey Catalano’s PAT made it a 29-7 deficit.

Then just three plays later, the weather caused a big JFK mishap. The exchange was fumbled on a reverse attempt, and Gross was right there to pick it up with nothing but snow-covered turf in front of him.

The AP Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year returned it 25 yards, and in an instant the Flyers had trimmed the deficit to 29-13. St. Paul then got a three-and-out stop on defense, and got the ball back and were at the JFK 45 looking to put something together.

But Nocera was able to step in front of a Lukasko pass and return it for the momentum-ending touchdown to make it a 36-13 halftime lead.

“And I think the weather had a lot to do with that, too,” Livengood said of his team’s brief comeback attempt. “It played a big role early on with turnovers for both teams.

“But really what it came down to was they were able to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball effectively, and we weren’t,” he added. “They got their run game going and we couldn’t get ours going. Again, they are just a very talented, well-coached team. But I’m so proud of my kids, proud of the way they fought. I know things didn’t go our way and we made mistakes — but you can’t question our effort or fight.”

With the game seemingly in hand, the Eagles added two second half touchdowns for the final margin.

Goodbye to five

The Flyers entered the season with just five seniors — four who got to play because of an injury — on a 38-man roster with six kids bigger than 200 pounds or taller than 6-foot.

Yet St. Paul was able to produce a ninth undefeated regular season in program history with a No. 2 ranking in the AP poll. The Flyers won a fifth straight Firelands Conference title — the only program to win five in a row in conference history — and were four quarters away from the state semifinals.

And it was all after replacing 15 seniors from 2015 — half of which were two or three-year starters.

“You go into this season, we had to challenge a lot of first-year starters without a lot of experience from a small group of seniors,” Livengood said. “We challenged them to win a fifth conference championship in a row, and they did that. We challenged them to go undefeated, and they did that.

“We’ve had a lot of good football teams here at St. Paul, and a lot good teams who didn’t go undefeated,” he added. “They accomplished a lot, I’m proud of them, and it’s tough sinking in right now.”

Gross, Colton Service, Dan Grine, Owen Starcher and Hayden Jaworski will be lost to graduation.

“It’s a hard thing to deal with losing, because it was such good group of seniors,” Livengood said. “You never want your season to come to an end unless it’s winning a state championship, so it’s tough. But like I told the kids, when we step back — 12-1 is pretty damn good. They have a lot to be proud of.”

Regional history

Saturday’s game was the 12th regional championship game in St. Paul’s program history — all coming in a 21-year span since 1996.

With the loss, the Flyers fell to 7-5 in regional title games. St. Paul advanced to the state semifinals in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2014 — and fell in regional title games in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2016.