Browns seek 1st victory against archrival Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Steelers 4-5, Browns 2-8

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 70-58

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Browns 28-12, Jan. 3, 2016

LAST WEEK — Steelers lost 35-30 to Cowboys; Browns lost 28-7 to Ravens

AP PRO32 RANKING — Steelers No. 18, Browns No. 32

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (25), PASS (4)

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (15), PASS (28)

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (22), PASS (27)

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — After 4-1 start, Steelers have dropped four straight and need win or risk falling behind pack in playoff races. ... Snow is in forecast as bitter rivals meet for first time this season. They’ll play finale on Jan. 1 in Pittsburgh. ... Steelers have lost five in row just once in coach Mike Tomlin’s 10-year tenure (2009). ... Tomlin is 15-3 vs. Browns. ... Cleveland is first of four road games over next five weeks for Pittsburgh, just 1-3 away from home. ... Steelers’ defense suffered blow this week as DE Cam Heyward was lost for season with upper-body injury. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is 19-2 in starts — 20-2 overall — against Browns, has thrown for 5,323 yards in career against Cleveland. ... Browns passed on chance to draft Roethlisberger, Ohio native, in 2004 and Big Ben joked this week “that I am kind of over that.” ... Roethlisberger completed 37 of 46 passes for season-high 406 yards and three TDs last week in loss. ... WR Antonio Brown caught 14 passes for 154 yards and TD last week. ... Steelers are 28-6 against Browns since 1999. ... Browns are 0-10 for first time in team history and have dropped 13 straight games since last season. ... Browns enter game with 416-416-10 record. They have never been below .500 in franchise history. ... Browns are 14-44 since Jimmy and Dee Haslam took over as owners. ... Browns begin stretch of three straight home games. ... Rookie QB Cody Kessler will start after being pulled in second half last week. Kessler’s days as starter could be dwindling with Robert Griffin III expected to return from broken shoulder bone in next few weeks. ... Kessler has thrown just one interception but only six TD passes in seven starts. Kessler has attempted 119 straight passes without pick. ... LB Christian Kirksey had 13 tackles last week and according to NFL.com leads league with 94 total tackles. ... Browns have been outscored 60-8 in second half over past three games. ... Fantasy Tip: Browns have struggled to cover tight ends all season, which could open things up for Steelers TE Jesse James. He enters with 28 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

