Three area players earn Player of the Year honors on All-Northwest District teams

Bellevue quarterback Alec Foos (Division IV), Edison fullback Sam Stoll (Div. V) and St. Paul linebacker Derek Gross (Div. VII) each earned respective Player of the Year honors, while Danbury coach Keith Mora was also Coach of the Year (Div. VII).

It’s the second straight Offensive Player of the Year for Foos, who put up huge numbers in each season. In the regular season this year, Foos was 126-of-178 passing (71 percent) for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns — with just one interception.

On the ground, Foos ran for 1,379 yards and 23 TDs for the Redmen, who reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. In his Bellevue career, Foos finished with 8,304 all-purpose yards and totaled 127 TDs. He threw for 3,331 yards and 42 TDs with just 5 INTs while also totaling 4,973 rushing and receiving yards with 85 TDs.

Stoll broke Edison's single-season rushing and touchdown totals as a junior for the Chargers. Entering Saturday's regional championship, Stoll has 1,664 yards and 27 TDs on the ground. He's also caught nine passes for 99 yards — with four of those going for touchdowns as well.

Gross has totaled 126 tackles (7 for loss) with four sacks and two interceptions at linebacker for St. Paul entering Saturday's regional title game. He's led the Flyers in tackles for three consecutive seasons.

Mora was in his second year as head coach at Danbury, which accomplished one of the more impressive feats this season. With a roster of 18 players, the Lakers went 7-3 in the regular season — not only good for the first winning record in 35 years at the school — but it also earned a playoff appearance for the first time in school history.

DIVISION III

Four Blue Streaks earn first team

The Sandusky trio of seniors Cavon Croom (wide receiver), Ja’Mez Young (offensive line) and Shayne Work (defensive line) each earned first team honors — as did junior quarterback Ja’Vez Alexander.

Croom, a senior, caught 49 passes for 725 yards and 7 TDs in the regular season for the Blue Streaks, who won the Northern Ohio League and a first-round playoff home game. He went on to break the single-season receptions school record in the playoffs.

Young was a mainstay on the offensive line for Sandusky, while Alexander threw for 1,779 yards and 21 TDs and ran for 999 yards and 12 TDs in the regular season. Work made 56 tackles and 4 sacks along the defensive line.

Also earning first team in Div. III included Clyde senior receiver Tanner Davenport, who caught 62 passes for 1,163 yards and 11 TDs. His teammate, junior Conner Long, was first team at defensive back (101 tackles, 5 INTs).

Perkins senior Keysean Amison was first team after making 131 tackles (23 for loss) with a sack and five pass breakups. Norwalk punter Griffin Rinner was also first team (37 punts for a 41.7 average). Rinner put 11 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

8 earn second team honors

Clyde's Lucas Nicely (2,009 passing yards, 18 TDs), running back Frank Sewell (1,031 yards, 13 TDs), defensive lineman Ryan Kelley (58 tackles, 4 sacks) and linebacker Josh Jenne (122 tackles) each earned second team honors.

The Norwalk trio of wide receiver Blake Obringer (41 catches, 499 yards, 4 TDs), defensive end Keegan Livingston (59 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and defensive back Trenten Morrow (38 tackles, 3 INTs) also earned second team accolades.

Perkins offensive lineman Evan Sparks also earned second team.

Honorable mention choices included Norwalk’s Brandon Haraway (QB); Perkins' Luke Zahniser (WR) and Michael Harper (DL); Sandusky's Max Corso (K), Keith Williams (WR), Nathan Delk (DB) and Quay Brown (LB); and Clyde's Damon Montano (OL) and Parker Reese (DB).

DIVISION IV

Bellevue, Port Clinton put 8 on first team

Area playoff teams Bellevue (7-3) and Port Clinton (9-1) combined to put eight players on the first team in Div. IV.

Port Clinton running back Emerson Lowe (1,473 yards, 17 TDs) and place kicker Taylor Rollins (46-of-52 PATs, 1 FG) were first team selections for the Redskins. On defense, lineman Russell DeMarco (76 tackles, 11 sacks) and defensive back Darius Daniels (20 tackles, 5 INTs, 10 pass breakups) were also first team selections.

Quarterback Joey Brenner (1,415 yards, 14 TDs) and receiver Donte McClure (37 catches, 430 yards, 3 TDs) were second team choices for the Redskins.

Joining Foos on the first team for the Redmen included his center, senior Brock Meyer, and his top receiving target, junior Dakota McPeak (42 catches, 840 yards, 11 TDs). Junior linebacker Bryce Ray (65 tackles, 15 for loss) was also first team, while Treston Francis (DB) was honorable mention.

Oak Harbor junior offensive lineman Hunter Lacer and senior linebacker Caleb Oberther (70 tackles) earned first team honors for the Rockets (5-5).

Huron put five on the honorable mention list, including Jake Holsapple, Phillip Jones, Jake Ortman, Brandon Dowell and Chris Davis.

DIVISION V

4 from Edison earn first team

After a second straight 9-1 regular season that included another share of the SBC title, Edison put four player on the first team district list, including Stoll.

Senior center Nick Frederick, linebacker Dalton Burns (67 tackles, 2 INTs) and defensive back Bryce Ostheimer (30 tackles, 7 INTs) were also first team choices.

Earning second team honors for the Chargers included guard Logan Collins, kicker James Hill (52-of-60 PATs, 4-of-4 FGs) and defensive end Alex Neuberger (42 tackles, 4 sacks).

Quarterback Braden Ehrhardt was an honorable mention selection.

DIVISION VI

Area pair earns second team

Margaretta running back Logan Graffin and New London linebacker Jacob Molnar each earned second team honors in Div. VI.

Graffin ran for 2,069 yards and 21 TDs for the Polar Bears (5-5), and caught 21 passes for 469 yards and 4 TDs. The SBC River division Outstanding Performer had 2,875 all-purpose yards, and was joined by teammates and honorable mention selections Simon Kromer (DL) and Bryce Graffin (OL).

Molnar's teammates, Jake Gerlak (DB) and Bill Woodmancy (WR), were honorable mention choices as well. Also earning honorable mention included Willard's Ethan Daub (QB) and Western Reserve's Josh Fries (RB), Luke Buck (LB) and Tyler Yarber (DL).

DIVISION VII

6 from Monroeville, St. Paul earn first team

Four players from St. Paul and two from Monroeville — Firelands Conference rivals separated by six miles — earned first team honors in Div. VII.

Joining Gross on the first team included junior defensive lineman Luke Nickoli (69 tackles, 8 sacks), senior running back Colton Service (1,286 yards, 16 TDs) and junior right tackle Zak Reed. Kicker Joey Catalano (47-of-50 PATs, 2 FGs) earned second team honors.

For Monroeville, senior offensive lineman Rhett Roeder and defensive back Conar Burns (73 tackles, 4 INTs) were first team selections.

Senior running back Blake Anderson (919 yards, 13 TDs) earned second team honors for the Eagles, as did junior defensive lineman Hogan Scheid (30 tackles, 2 sacks). Also for the Eagles, Colton Millis (RB) and Ryan Watt (LB) were honorable mention selections.

Danbury's Sam Tyson (1,433 yards, 17 TDs) earned second team accolades for the Lakers.

St. Mary Central Catholic's Clay Wimmer, Joe Morrow and Chris Kuhn each earned honorable mention.