St. Paul offensive line has led the way — face daunting challenge

No matter the amount of experience returning, playing offensive line at St. Paul has an expectation level that is extremely high.

So while some may have been surprised at the offensive production by the Flyers this season in a year where it replaced numerous multiple-year starters from a 15-player senior class in 2015, internally, the beat simply went on.

“In the beginning, we had to figure out how we worked well together, and I think now approaching a Week 13 game, we've done a good job with that,” said senior captain and left tackle Dan Grine. “Just knowing how each other plays, how each other works. It helps us get on the same page and create some holes for our backs.”

But as good as St. Paul's offensive line has been for multiple 1,000-yard rushers this season — it's biggest task of the year awaits. The Flyers (12-0) — ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll — face No. 4 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Strongsville High School in the Division VII Region 25 championship game.

The Eagles have shut out opponents in half of their games to date (6), and have allowed seven points or less in 9 of their 12 games this season. Even in its lone loss, JFK allowed just 14 points (14-10 vs. Cleveland VASJ).

In last week's 16-3 win vs. Mogadore — the 2015 Div. VII state runners-up — the Eagles held the Wildcats to 125 yards and four first downs.

“It's going to be different, because JFK does things a lot different from what we're used to seeing,” said Zak Reed, the junior starting right tackle for St. Paul. “But I think if we practice it well and get it down during the week, we'll be fine during the game.”

“We just have to do what we do every week, go in there with the right mindset and know the game plan,” Grine said. “We have to be able to execute it well and use it to our advantage.”

Grine (6-foot-1, 295) and Reed (5-10, 235) are joined by sophomore center Sam Meyer (5-8, 155) and guards Luke Nickoli (5-8, 195) and Owen Moffit (6-2, 185).

St. Paul head coach John Livengood (247-66 in 26th season) is also the offensive line coach, having played the position in high school (Norwalk) and college (Ohio Northern).

“I take a lot of pride in it, the offensive line is near and dear to my heart — just like every position coach feels,” Livengood said. “They can be the unsung heroes a little bit and check their egos at the door and go to work. I push them hard, and they take to that real well, which is kind of the lineman mentality.

“But that goes for everyone, too,” he added. “The backs block well for each other, and sometimes the split ends, tight ends, wingbacks and quarterbacks get lost in the mix. A lot of our sweep plays have the QB out front blocking. So it's a team effort when you have success moving the ball. I'm just real happy with the way our kids have performed.”

Reed talked about having his head coach also serve as his position coach.

“It's great, he's really able to help us and isn't afraid to get on us if we do something wrong,” he said.

Through 12 games, the St. Paul offense has totaled 4,697 yards, averaging 308.9 yards rushing and 37.1 points per game. Running backs Colton Service (1,622 yards, 22 TDs) and Derek Gross (1,410 yards, 19 TDs) lead the statistical production.

“As linemen, we know we're not going to get all the attention, but know we were part of that as well,” Grine said. “I think Derek and Colton have done a great job making it known it's a team effort. It's not just them carrying the ball, everyone else is doing something to make us successful.”

In 2014, the Flyers had nine seniors on a 46-man roster and reached the state championship game, falling to Marion Local. A year ago, they had 15 seniors on a 47-man roster and fell to eventual finalist Mogadore in the second round.

But with just five seniors and 38 kids on the roster entering this season, there were certainly some valid questions about sustaining past success.

“It's been great, because coming in with five seniors and then losing (captain) Hayden (Jaworski) in the preseason, we didn't know what to expect,” Reed said. “But we've really become a good team because of great chemistry and it's just gone really well.

“I think the success we've had and the way we play, it's just what we've always practiced, what we've always done,” he added. “It's just kind of routine to us at this point.”

Saturday's game marks the 12th regional championship game appearance in program history — all coming in a 21-year span since 1996. The Flyers are 7-4 in those games.

“It's a great accomplishment, especially with such a small group,” Grine said about earning another OHSAA trophy. “We've been through a lot in these four years and to be able to leave our own mark, just the five of us, is pretty special.”