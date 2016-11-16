Defensive numbers impressive for St. Paul, JFK

If 12 weeks of sample size is a good indicator — points may be hard to come by in Saturday's Division VII regional championship game between St. Paul and Warren John F. Kennedy.

The Flyers (12-0) — ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press state poll — and No. 4-ranked Eagles (11-1) will meet for the second time in the playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Strongsville High School, with the winner earning a spot in the state semifinals.

St. Paul's defense has five shutouts to its credit, with seven games of allowing eight points or less. The Flyers have given up 98 total points (8.2 per game).

But JFK's numbers on the defensive side of the ball are also very impressive. The Eagles have six shutouts in 12 weeks, and have allowed seven points or less in nine of their 12 games. They have given up a total of 72 points (6 points per game).

Even in its lone loss of the season (Week 9 vs. Cleveland VASJ), Warren JFK allowed just two touchdowns in a 14-10 setback.

In last week's 16-3 win vs. Mogadore — the state runners-up in Div. VII in 2015 — the Eagles allowed just 125 yards of offense and four first downs. Mogadore ran just nine plays inside JFK territory, and 46 of the 125 yards came on one run.

“Their defense is very, very good. It's a very attacking group with a lot of movement up front with a lot of great athletes,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said of the Eagles. “But they are big and physical up front and have aggressive linebackers … we have to really work on our technique.

“There are some things we want to try to accomplish that a lot of teams have not been able to accomplish against them,” he added. “We're hoping we can go out there and play to our capabilities and find a way to move the football.”

The Eagles are led on defense by linebacker Ryan Lee (86 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception) — who was actually the starting quarterback in the season opener before sliding over to defense only.

JFK is also no slouch on offense as well. The Eagles average 29.8 points per game with a balanced attack. Top running back Evan Boyd has 1,101 yards and 8 TDs, while quarterback Greg Valent is 84-of-140 passing for 699 yards and 7 TDs with just three interceptions.

Multi-purpose back Jacob Coates doesn't have a lot of touches — but when he does, they count. He has 331 all-purpose yards and a TD on 30 touches (11.1 average gain).

Coates is the reigning Division III state track champion in the 200-meter dash — helping JFK win the state team title as well last June.

“Their skill guys are excellent, Coates has great speed and does a great job on jet sweeps,” Livengood said. “We don't have anyone who can run as fast as him, he's just a tremendous athlete. Boyd is a real physical runner and does nice job.

“But really, they are all fast,” he added. “For them, when their skill athletes get out in the open field it's tough to slow them down. We have to make sure we can keep them contained and not allow them to get loose.”

On their end, Livengood said the Flyers will again need to put together lengthy drives behind a powerful running game like they have done all season. Running backs Colton Service (1,622 yards, 22 TDs) and Derek Gross (1,410 yards, 19 TDs) will see plenty of touches once again for St. Paul.

“We have to find a way to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, but especially offensively so we can sustain drives,” he said. “We have to give our backs a chance to gain yards and put it in the end zone.”

Saturday's game is St. Paul's 12th regional championship game in program history — all coming in a 21-year span since 1996. The Flyers are 7-4 in said title games, having won regional gold in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2014.