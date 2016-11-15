Tall task awaits Edison defensive backfield

“'Oh my gosh, this is going to be really hard,'” Ostheimer said of watching the Bobcats' 6-foot-7 receiver with Division I college offers in action. “This is going to be a difficult task, but I accept the challenge.”

The Chargers (11-1) face the Bobcats (11-1) in a Division V regional championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ken Dukes Stadium in Medina. If Edison is to reach the state semifinals for a second straight season, Ostheimer and his defensive backfield teammates have a tall task ahead of them.

Literally.

Weinman — who has received a scholarship offer to the University of Wyoming and is on the radar of other Div. I schools — isn't alone. On the other side of the field is receiver Brevin Harris, a 6-4 Purdue commit.

“It’s definitely going to be really tough, because either way you line up they have two really good, tall receivers,” Ostheimer said. “I’m going to be on the 6-7 kid and it’s going to take everything I’ve got.

“He’s a really good player, and watching them, they like to throw up jump balls to him, and he goes up and gets it,” he added. “We’re going to have to work on that in practice and come up with some things to try and take that away.”

While the Edison secondary will get tested, it's worth noting among Ostheimer, fellow defensive back Braden Ehrhardt and safety Sam Stoll — the trio has combined for 137 tackles and 18 interceptions in 12 games.

But when it comes to law of averages, Ostheimer is the tallest at 6-2, while Stoll is 6-1 and Ehrhardt is 5-10.

“It’s going to be tough, we’re definitely outsized, so we’re going to have to try and swat the ball down rather than try for the interception this week,” said Ehrhardt, who has 60 tackles and 7 INTs. “We’ll go through our scouting reports and see what the coaches say our approach is for defending those guys.”

Weinman has 36 catches for 824 yards and 11 TDs, while Harris adds 28 catches for 752 yards and 9 TDs. In a 28-21 win over Swanton last week at Clyde, quarterback Elmer Zollinger was 12-of-19 passing for 237 yards and a TD. Harris caught seven passes for 151 yards and the TD, while the deep ball threat Weinman had three catches for 81 yards.

“Our guys are pretty smart and know where they need to be,” Edison coach Jim Hall said of his team's secondary. “You have to give a lot of credit to our kids and coaches for putting them in position. But it comes down to kids making plays, and they've been able to do that.

“They have done a nice job back there, but this is kind of a different breed when they're throwing it up to 6-foot-7,” he added. “Then it's a battle, and you have to do whatever you can to make sure he doesn't catch it. It's going to be a mentality, and it's going to be tough. They are going to have their chances and get their shots downfield, and we have to take our chances as well and take advantage of them.”

Ostheimer adds 35 tackles and seven interceptions, while Stoll has 42 tackles and 4 INTs — two that were returned for touchdowns.

“We’ve been doing pretty well,” Ostheimer said. “The interception totals are cool, it’s nice, but we’re not really worried about the recognition we get — because honestly we just want to win. For us to take the ball away from the other team, that’s a very huge deal, especially in November where turnovers are huge in the playoffs.”

The Chargers are allowing 13 points per game through 12 games. It's worth noting no team has broke 17 points against Edison this season except one: Oct. 7 at Clyde, which scored a 28-24 win to hand the Chargers their lone loss of the season.

“I think our defense has kept us in every game this year, and our run defense had a great effort last week against Eastwood,” Ehrhardt said. “I do think we may get overlooked at times back there, but as a whole we work well together, and that’s all that matters.”

For Ehrhardt specifically, Saturday's game marks a full circle moment for him. A year ago, he tore his ACL playing at defensive back in a 70-37 regional title game win against Chippewa — also played at Medina. Add in his play at QB in a surprise role because of injury (1,791 yards, 26 TDs of offense), and it's been a special comeback year for the senior.

“It’s a year of redemption for me, it really is,” he said. “I want to get back to that Final Four game and be able to play in it. I want to be able to help our team get past that.”

For Ostheimer, who is Ehrhardt's top target at receiver as well (29 catches, 498 yards, 4 TDs), part of the motivation this season has been proving this year's team was able to do as well as last year's team.

Edison brought back 13 of 22 starters this season on offense and defense, but lost several key players from a year ago on both sides of the ball, including four All-Ohio selections.

“We just kind of used it as motivation to prove that us juniors and sophomores were a part of the team last year, too,” Ostheimer said. “We had a lot of experience coming back as well, and we used that to prove to our own people and to others that we’re still good.”