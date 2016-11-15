Edison preps for dangerous Norwayne offense

Playing in a huge Sandusky Bay Conference game against Port Clinton on Oct. 21 in Milan, the Chargers had jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead on the unbeaten Redskins in the matchup of two state-ranked teams.

Port Clinton then scored twice in a six-minute span to tie the game, but the Chargers responded with two fourth quarter TDs to pull away for the 28-14 win.

The very next week, Edison routed Perkins (42-14) on the road, and have since followed that up with Division V playoff wins over Gahanna Columbus Academy (30-14) and Eastwood (28-7) in convincing fashion.

Up next for the Chargers (11-1) — ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press state poll — is a return trip to the regional championship game, where they face No. 5-ranked Creston Norwayne (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ken Dukes Stadium in Medina.

Since the beginning of the 2015 season, Edison is 20-3 with back-to-back SBC titles, two regional title game appearances and losses to Clyde (twice) and Canton Central Catholic, two of which were by a combined seven points.

“I think high school football — a ton of it is confidence, belief in yourself, your teammates, the system you run, whatever it may be,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “We were fortunate to get that win against Port Clinton that catapulted us back into the conference race, then to win a share of it at Perkins on the road was a big confidence boost as well.

“We looked at the last half of our season as playoff games, playing for the SBC title, a playoff home game — we tried to put that on the kids so they get the feel for it,” he added. “Once you get momentum and feel good about yourself, winning games like that spills over, and you use it to your advantage.”

The Bobcats were the top seed in Region 18, having gone through the rugged Wayne County Athletic League unbeaten in the regular season. Norwayne beat Genoa (28-6) and Swanton (28-21) in the first two rounds of the playoffs to reach Saturday's game.

Swanton had trouble containing senior quarterback Elmer Zollinger and his tall weapons. Receiver Brevin Harris, a 6-foot-4 Purdue commit, had seven catches for 151 yards and a 31-yard TD, while Nate Weinman, a 6-7 senior who has received an offer from Wyoming, had three catches for 81 yards.

Zollinger was not only 12-of-19 passing for 237 yards, but ran 25 times for 149 yards and 3 TDs on the ground.

“They do enough other things that when they take their shots they can force you into one-on-one coverage, which is what they’re going to get at some point in time,” Hall said of the Bobcats.

For the season, Zollinger has thrown for 2,407 yards and 28 TDs, while running for 773 yards and 13 TDs.

“It’s going to be important for us to pressure,” Hall said of his team's defense, which has seen Dawson Timbs, Jared Tomson, Dalton Burns and Alex Neuberger combine for 14 sacks. “You can't always pressure and get the coverage you want.

“We have to try and mix it up and give them different looks and do everything we can to make them uncomfortable,” he said. “When the ball is up in the air, it's going to be a battle. We're going to have to do a good job of playing position and limit their chances.”

Norwayne led by 14 at halftime in last week's win at Clyde, but Swanton had a chance to tie it at the Norwayne 24-yard line with 32 seconds left. Zach Steiner, a Div. III wrestling state champion at 170 pounds, who earlier in the week signed to wrestle at Ohio State — wrestled the ball away for the clinching interception in the end zone.

The Bobcats have intercepted 18 passes total, with Zollinger the leader at 5, while Steiner has three. However, the Chargers aren't a team known for putting it in the air (8 pass attempts per game) — instead they use a dominant ground game to churn out long drives and chew up the clock with the triple option.

Fullback Sam Stoll has ran 200 times for 1,664 yards and 27 TDs, while QB Braden Ehrhardt (48-of-93, 755 yards, 8 TDs) has ran 136 times for 1,036 yards and 18 TDs. The Chargers are led up front by center Nick Frederick (6-0, 205), guards Logan Collins (6-0, 245) and Cam Perdue (5-9, 200, and tackles Timbs (6-0, 180) and Keegan Gorsuch (5-11, 255).

“Very stout, nice-sized players at all positions who are athletic and big,” Hall said of the Norwayne defense. “They have very nice edge players and it's just a solid defense, though different from what we saw against Eastwood, who was very fast — but weren't as big.

“Norwayne is a little bigger and harder to move, so it's a little different challenge, but we do the same things,” he added. “We know how to attack and adjust to defenses, and once the game is on we'll adjust to see what they present and run our schemes.”