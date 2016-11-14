AP TOP 25 HEAT CHECK: Balancing body of work and improvement

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Over the course of the season, some teams get better and others get worse, but voters in The Associated Press college football poll also rank teams on their full body of work.

The result is a best resume or best team debate that can get complicated — as the College Football Playoff selection committee can attest. The fact is some mix of the two criteria gets blended into the AP Top 25 and the playoff rankings.

After a weekend of surprising results re-arranged the AP Top 25 from top to bottom, the biggest challenge for the voters was how to handle teams that seem to be ascending and descending as the season hits the home stretch.

Heat check assesses how they did. (Note: too hot = ranked too high; too cold = ranked too low).

No. 1 Alabama (10-0)

The Crimson Tide romped while so many contenders fell, and more than any other point this season, it feels like everybody else is playing for second.

Next: Chattanooga.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-1)

The Buckeyes’ offensive problems seem to be solved.

Next: at Michigan State.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 3 Louisville (9-1)

More eye-test than resume. And the Cardinals did lose at Clemson.

Next: at Houston, Thursday.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 4 Michigan (9-1)

The Wolverines are now 2-1 on the road, with victories against Rutgers and Michigan State.

Next: vs. Indiana.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 5 Clemson (9-1)

It is tempting to compare this year’s Tigers to last season’s. They don’t quite stack up, but compared to the other contenders, Clemson is still better than just about anybody else.

Next: at Wake Forest.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 6 Wisconsin (8-2)

The Badgers are getting a lot of credit for competitive losses to Ohio State and Michigan and a victory against the Week 1 version of LSU. Solid secondary wins against Northwestern, Nebraska and Iowa.

Next: at Purdue.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 7 Washington (9-1)

The Huskies lost to the most talented team they have faced so far in USC. With two weeks left in the regular season, it still feels as if Washington has much to prove.

Next: Arizona State.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2)

Those two early season nonconference losses will likely keep the Sooners out of the playoff, but their collection of offensive skill players might be the best in the country.

Next: at No. 10 West Virginia.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 9 Penn State (8-2)

There was early season Penn State that couldn’t stop anybody with a bunch of banged-up linebackers. There is current Penn State that looks like a legit playoff contender. And there is future Penn State that might have to play out the last three weeks of the season with a patch-work offensive line.

Next: at Rutgers.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 10 West Virginia (8-1)

Lots of lack-of-respect talk coming from Mountaineers fans, but West Virginia has lost its toughest game without being as dominant against other opponents as the teams ahead of it.

Next: No. 8 Oklahoma.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 11 Utah (8-2)

The Utes beat Southern California at home in September. But that was early season Southern California.

Next: vs. Oregon.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 12 Colorado (8-2)

The Buffaloes finish with Washington State, Utah and possibly a Pac-12 title game to make a case as one of the best teams right now.

Next: No. 20 Washington State.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 13 Oklahoma State (8-2)

That Central Michigan loss with the blown call by officials at the end is getting more problematic every week for the Cowboys and the Big 12.

Next: at TCU.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 14 Western Michigan (10-0)

ESPN’s “College Gameday” comes to Kalamazoo, Michigan, this week.

Next: Buffalo.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 15 Southern California (7-3)

If the Trojans can get to the Pac-12 championship game, and they’ll need some help, there is a good chance they would be favored.

Next: at UCLA.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 16 LSU (6-3)

No better running back duo than Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice.

Next: No. 21 Florida.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 17 Florida State (7-3)

Is the defense getting better or are the Seminoles just playing weak offenses. Probably more the latter than the former.

Next: at Syracuse.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 18 Auburn (7-3)

You have to be able to throw the ball a little.

Next: Alabama A&M.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 19 Nebraska (8-2)

On the way to the least exciting 10-win season in the country.

Next: Maryland.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 20 Washington State (8-2)

The Cougars have gotten so much better, but most of the voters can’t see past that loss to Eastern Washington. Mistake.

Next: at No. 12 Colorado.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 21 Florida (7-2)

The Gators are still ranked, huh?

Next: at No. 16 LSU.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 22 Boise State (9-1)

The Broncos beat Washington State in September by three at home. That does not make it required for Boise to be ranked ahead of the Cougars. But Broncos fans are going to make that case.

Next: vs. UNLV, Friday.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 23 Texas A&M (7-3)

Aggies looking at a season during which they started unranked, rose to No. 6 and could head into bowl season unranked.

Next: UTSA.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 24 San Diego State (9-1)

How-did-that-happen result of the season: San Diego State was blasted at South Alabama.

Next: at Wyoming.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 25 Troy (8-1)

The Trojans have their first ranking ever and now count as a quality victory for Clemson.

Next: Arkansas State.

Heat check: Just right. Do we really need one of those inconsistent ACC Coastal team in the Top 25.

