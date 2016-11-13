Edison, St. Paul to head East

In Division V, Edison (11-1) will take on Creston Norwayne (11-1) in a Region 18 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Medina’s Ken Dukes Stadium.

Meanwhile, St. Paul (12-0) will play in the Div. VII Region 25 title game at the same time, but just a bit north at Strongsville’s Pat Catan Stadium when the Flyers face Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1).

The Chargers — ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll — advanced to their second straight regional championship game with a 28-7 win over No. 7-ranked Eastwood Saturday night at Fremont.

A year ago, Edison put forth a historical performance in winning the regional title at Medina, scoring 70 points and racking up more than 600 yards of offense in a 70-37 win over Doylestown Chippewa.

But a tough task awaits in the region’s top seed and No. 5-ranked Bobcats — from the always-strong Wayne County Athletic Conference. Norwayne had allowed just 20 points total in a four-game stretch prior to its 28-21 win over Swanton Saturday night to reach the title game. That included just six points each to a pair of playoff teams.

All six of Norwayne’s playoff appearances have been in the past nine years, including winning the Div. IV state championship in 2011.

St. Paul — ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll — advanced to its 12th regional championship game all-time, all coming in the last 21 seasons, with a 24-0 shutout win over Firelands Conference rival Monroeville. It was the second meeting in a three-week span between the two area schools separated by six miles.

The Flyers are 7-4 all-time in regional championship games, and for the first time in their playoff history will play a game at Strongsville. JFK beat another tradition-rich small school program, Mogadore, 16-3, to advance.

The matchup between St. Paul and JFK offers two of the more storied small-school programs in Ohio history. Between the two programs, they have combined to a 67-35 playoff record in 39 appearances with 13 regional championships, seven state runners-up and two state championships trophies.

St. Paul and JFK met in the second round in 2007 at Medina, with the Flyers using two fourth quarter touchdowns to win going away, 26-7. However, a stingy Eagles team awaits next week — as JFK has six shutouts and nine games of seven points or less allowed in 12 weeks.

Also notably to the area, a former standout is making his return as a head coach when Olmsted Falls (9-3) faces Anthony Wayne (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Div. II Region 6 title game at Perkins High School.

The Bulldogs are coached by Tom DeLuca, a 1999 Norwalk graduate, who was a two-time All-Ohio first team selection as a defensive back in high school.

For the complete regional championship game pairings, see Page B2.