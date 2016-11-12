St. Paul steadily pulls away in rout of Eagles

But two weeks removed from a 14-8 slugfest between the two teams in the regular season finale for the Firelands Conference title — this time the Flyers' best this time was a 24-0 win in the second round of the Division VII playoffs Saturday night at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium at Perkins High School.

With the win, St. Paul (12-0) — ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll — advanced to its 12th regional championship game in a 21-year span, where it will face No. 4 Warren JFK (11-1) next Saturday at a site to be determined.

The Eagles close the season at 10-2 and a No. 7 ranking in the AP poll.

Monroeville turned the ball over on downs at the St. Paul 5, 21, 39, 29 and 38-yard lines in the game.

“I thought our defense played real well and we moved the ball real well,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “We kind of bent but didn't break on defense, we gave up some drives early in the game.

“In the second half we played a bit better defensively, but a good solid win all the way around,” he added. “We got the shutout, moved the ball well and played good special teams.”

The Eagles went for the sneak attack approach to begin the game, attempting an onsides kick that was quickly covered by Tyler Cunningham, giving the Flyers the ball at their own 47 to begin the game.

Colton Service then ran 27 yards on the first play of scrimmage to the Monroeville 26 — and the very next play, Derek Gross went up the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown run. In just two plays, the Flyers had a 7-0 lead just 34 seconds into the game on the first of three Joey Catalano PATs.

“Any time in a big game like this momentum is huge, and so to come out and drive length of the field right off the get go was big,” Livengood said.”

The Eagles then responded with a solid 13-play, 59-yard march, but were faced with a fourth-and-goal at the St. Paul 5. Quarterback Adam Rogers rolled out to his right and fired a pass to the end zone, but it hit the ground before Logan Benfer could catch the ball — giving the ball back to the Flyers.

The Eagles got the ball back again when Ryan Watt intercepted a Nick Lukasko pass at the St. Paul 35. However, the Eagles could only move the chains once, as a fourth down pass by Rogers from the St. Paul 20 was incomplete.

The Flyers then turned that into a nearly five-minute drive, which was capped when Catalano connected on a 25-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the first half — giving St. Paul a 10-0 lead it took into halftime.

The game then changed for good in the late stages of the third quarter, when Monroeville was faced with a fourth-and-3 at the St. Paul 31. Running back Colton Millis was less than a yard short of the first down, however, giving the ball back to the Flyers.

Just two plays later, Gross broke free again up the left sideline, then circled between two defenders and made one last cut upfield and beat a third defender to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown run. That gave St. Paul a 17-0 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter.

“Offensively early on we just miss a touchdown that could have changed the complexion of the game,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “Kind of same scenario as last time — we had to overcome and get over those humps and put the ball in the end zone, but that's high school football. These are kids, it's great they were here and had a chance to experience this.”

After a Monroeville three-and-out, the Flyers then put the game on ice with a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive that lasted 5:36. Service plowed in from a yard out with 8:15 left in the game for the final touchdown.

Leaders

The Flyers ran the ball 44 times for 284 yards, with Service picking up 126 yards on 25 attempts and Gross adding 114 yards on 11 attempts. Lukasko scrambled for 39 yards on five attempts, and was 5-of-6 passing for 68 yards while connecting with three different receivers.

“They're a pretty good team that did some stuff to us and spread us out to run in the shotgun,” Stecher said of St. Paul. “We were kind of ready for it, but hats off to them for game planning that. I don't know if they were worried or not, but they pulled out all the stops to beat us. We got their best shot.

“We had some different things for them, too and they didn't adjust to what we were doing — we just shot ourselves in the foot,” he added. “We moved the ball better than last time against them, but missed some passes and overall just didn't capitalize.”

Millis ran 17 times for 81 yards to pace the Eagles, while Zach Palmer added 38 yards on eight attempts. Rogers was 6-of-24 passing for 72 yards with Gage Blackford catching two passes for 26 yards.

JFK again

The Flyers last played Warren JFK in the second round of the 2007 playoffs, a 26-7 win at Ken Dukes Stadium in Medina.

However, Livengood is just pleased to be coaching another week with his team. St. Paul entered the year with five seniors, but only four who played this season, and just six kids bigger than 200 pounds on the 38-man roster.

“A great group of young guys who have far exceeded our expectations coming into the season,” he said. “It just shows you how when kids work hard and are dedicated and get after it, good things can happen. I'm especially happy for our seniors. Five kids, strong all the way through, great leaders who get it done, and just real happy for them.

“The thing I'm most happy about and I know our coaches and team all feel this way — we're happy to play together another week,” Livengood added. “We want to be together another week, extend our season and get the most out of it that we can.”

Series history

Saturday's win was the sixth playoff meeting between the two rivals separated by six miles, with the Flyers winning each time. It was the 59th overall meeting in the series, which the Flyers lead, 37-21-1.