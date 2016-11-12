Banner Sandusky season ends

In 10 plays on defense, the Blue Streaks had forced Lexington into three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) — all in Minutemen territory — and got a nicely-executed fake punt to go for a touchdown when Eian Sherman took a direct snap for a 38-yard score to take an early lead.

But Sandusky couldn’t add on. And an offense that prided itself on being a well-balanced machine through 11 games, suddenly became very one-dimensional as Lexington held the No. 7-ranked Streaks to just 89 yards on the ground, including a staggering minus-1 from 1,000-yard quarterback Ja’Vez Alexander.

With their defense in full control, the Minutemen scored 20 unanswered second-half points en route to a 30-19 victory in the game played at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility.

Lexington (9-3), the No. 6 seed in the region advance to play Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) — a 56-13 winner over University School — Saturday at a location to be determined today.

For Sandusky, the loss brought to an end a 10-2 season that saw the Blue Streaks put themselves in position to get their first second-round playoff win since 1990 and finish as league champions in the final Northern Ohio League campaign.

“We had some early momentum going for a little bit, and then we weren’t able to convert touchdowns in the red zone,” Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. “We had to settle for field goals. We just couldn’t really get it going on offense tonight.”

Missed opportunities was the theme of the opening quarter for the Blue Streaks. Following the Sherman touchdown run after a fumble recovery by Ja’Mez Young that gave Sandusky a 6-0 lead at the 8:39 mark, Keijan Newell recovered a ball that was caught, then fumbled, giving the Blue Streaks the ball at the Minutemen 35. But a 34-yard field goal attempt by Corso hit the right upright and ricocheted forward.

Nathan Delk quickly got Sandusky the ball back on an interception he returned to the Lexington 26. However, Alexander and Sherman weren’t on the same page on a jet-sweep exchange, leading to a Sandusky fumble on the third play of the drive.

Finally with the cobwebs cleared, the Minutemen offense used an eight-play, 76-yard drive to get on the board. Quarterback Logan Pfizenmayer ended it with a 8-yard keeper. Ian Moore’s extra point made it 7-6 with 11:51 left in the opening half.

Senior Cavon Croom was a workhorse in his final game for the Blue Streaks, running for 56 yards and catching 12 passes for 117 yards. Keith Williams added six grabs for 82 yards as Alexander finished 19-of-46 passing for 258 yards and one score.

Croom touched the ball six times on a 14-play drive that moved to 68 yards to the Lexington 9. Corso then made his first of two first-half field goals to give the Blue Streaks a 9-7 lead. Then the Minutemen answered with a 10-play drive that ended in a 37-yard Moore field goal to swing the lead in their favor at 10-9 with 3:22 left in the second.

Alexander connected with Malachi Campbell on a big 40-yard pass completion where Campbell out jumped his defender, leading to another Corso field goal from 29 yards out with to end the half with a 12-10 advantage.

Then out of the locker room, Corso fell a fumbled kickoff return, setting up another Sandusky score. Alexander found Williams for an 11-yard scoring toss where Williams made a nice inside move then jumped over his defender to get the ball over the line. Corso’s PAT made it 19-10 at the 7:59 mark.

Then the Streaks’ offense went cold, being held to just nine yards until it was too little too late.

“Our defense just tries to be sound week in and week out,” Lexington running back Hunter Biddle said. “Everyone just does their jobs, tries to make plays and we all know we count on our brother for help.

“We knew (Alexander) was an amazing athlete and an amazing runner and we had to shut him down,” he added.

Biddle ran for 167 yards on 18 carries. Most of his yards came on a pair of TD runs from 31 and 46 yards in the second half. The latter of the two iced the game with 2:42 left.

“It’s amazing,” said Biddle of the overall emotions after the victory over the heavily-favored Blue Streaks. “We wanted to come tonight and make history. No team from Lexington has ever made it past the second round of the playoffs. We’re the first and that feels amazing.”

Sandusky had three drives before Biddle’s run to retake the lead after Pfizenmayer gave Lexington the lead on a fourth-and-1 run with 39 seconds to go in the third.

“My hat is off to our seniors,” Franklin said. “These seniors have worked so hard and they’re a great group It obviously doesn’t feel too good right now, but they’ve set a heck of a foundation for our program.”