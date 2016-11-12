Edison advances to second straight regional title game

FREMONT — Eastwood entered Saturday's Division V regional semifinal with Edison averaging over 270 yards per game on the ground, but it was the Edison defense that stepped up in a big way against the Eagles.

Eastwood gained just 29 yards on 36 rushes and Sam Stoll scored four times to lead the Chargers to a 28-7 win to advance to the regional championship game for the second year in a row.

"What we try to do offensively is physical and sometimes it takes a lot to get it going," Edison coach Jim Hall said. "We stalled a bit in the second half, but I thought our guys continued to battle and continued to try and make things happen. We started to do the things we're coached to do and get a few things together and put points on the board."

Edison — ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll — improved to 11-1 and will meet No. 5-ranked Creston Norwayne (11-1) next Saturday at a site to be announced today. Eastwood finishes its season with a record of 10-2.

The Chargers harassed Eastwood quarterback Jake Pickerel for most of the night. Pickerel completed just 12-of-24 passes, was intercepted twice, sacked three times, and held to minus-19 yards rushing on nine attempts.

"That's kind of been our strength all year is our defensive play," Hall said. "We knew the schemes that were going to be difficult to stop, but our kids did a great job preparing and our coaches did a great job preparing. We executed well."

Meanwhile, Stoll and quarterback Braden Ehrhardt manned the Edison offense. After Jacob Montag came up just short on a 37-yard field goal for the Eagles, Edison marched 80 yards in 11 plays for the game's opening score. The big play was Ehrhardt completing a 33-yard pass to Bryce Ostheimer on what was his only completed pass of the night.

Stoll went 10 yards for a first down to the 1-yard line and scored one play later. James Hill made his first of four extra points for a 7-0 lead with 3:48 left in the opening quarter.

"Getting up is always important," Hall said. "It takes the pressure off. Our defense really showed what it can do and that was the big story."

The Eagles fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, but the Chargers couldn't take advantage. Edison did take advantage on the next Eastwood offensive possession that ended in a punt. The snap was bad and resulted in a 16-yard loss. Ehrhardt went 16 yards on first down and Stoll again scored from a yard out to boost the lead to 14-0.

"Our linemen and wide receivers did a nice job," Stoll said. "They made it possible for us to score. A lot of the guys on the line do the tough stuff and do the dirty work. I was able to be lucky enough to punch it in."

The Eagles showed life on the next drive. Pickerel hit Jaden Rayford in stride for a 76-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and the Edison lead had been cut in half to 14-7.

But, as all good teams do, the Chargers responded. They again put a lengthy drive together — this one going 76 yards in 10 plays. A face mask penalty, coupled with a 16-yard run by Ehrhardt put the Chargers in good field position. Cody Scott rumbled off a 12-yard run, and later, Stoll scored from five yards out as Edison led 21-7 at halftime.

"Braden has done a phenomenal job this year. I can't say enough about him," Hall said of his QB. "To be where he was in terms of not being the quarterback to being the quarterback, and now executing on a high level. He is executing at a high-level in terms of his reads. That's what we ask him to do and drill every day, but to come out here under the lights and do it is special. He's done a great job."

Defense was the name of the game in the third quarter. Eastwood put together a pair of 11-play drives, the second of which stretched into the fourth quarter. The first stalled at the Edison 35-yard line and the second ended in an interception by Ostheimer.

"We made some mistakes," Eastwood coach Jerry Rutherford said. "Obviously Edison is a good football team. We made some mistakes, but they took advantage of it. Sam Stoll runs pretty hard."

Ehrhardt was intercepted on the ensuring drive, but as if the Chargers' defense wasn't stingy enough all night, they took it to a whole new level. They sacked Pickerel on first down for a 14-yard loss and stuffed Cade Boos for no gain. They again got to Pickerel on third down for an 18-yard sack, forcing Eastwood to punt.

Edison then put the game completely out of reach. An unsportsmanlike penalty got the Chargers to the Eastwood 39-yard line, which is where Stoll ran another touchdown in from on the next play. He cut to the right and went up the visitor sideline for the final dagger.

"We'll try to get better at what we do. It starts to become as much about you as it is your opponent," Hall said. "We'll get in the film room and look at ourselves and see what we need to do. We will go out and correct it in practice. If we want to get better before next Saturday, we'll have to do it this week in practice."

Stoll ran 18 times for 99 yards, while Ehrhardt rushed 20 times for 96 yards.

"It's great to be playing for another regional title," Stoll said. "It's always nice to play another week of football. We'll keep practicing hard and hopefully come out on top next week."

Eastwood 0 7 0 0 — 7

Edison 7 14 0 7 — 28

EDI — Sam Stoll 1 run (James Hill kick), 3:48

EDI — Stoll 1 run (Hill kick), 10:31

EST — Jaden Rayford 76 pass from Jake Pickerel (Jacob Montag kick), 9:42

EDI — Stoll 5 run (Hill kick), 6:14

EDI — Stoll 39 run (Hill kick), 3:59