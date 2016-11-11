Hartley ends Port Clinton's historic season

Unfortunately, for the Redskins, it was one of only a few highlight plays on a night dominated by the Columbus Bishop Hartley run game. More specifically, the running of star tailback Marquette Dixon.

The 6-foot, 215-pound senior — who went over 2,000 rushing yards on the season — ran for a game-high 210 yards on 31 carries and got to the end zone four times to lead the No. 8-ranked Hawks past the No. 12 Redskins 44-7 in Division IV Region 14 semifinal played at Tiffin Columbian’s National Field at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Hartley (10-2), the defending Div. IV state champions — which has reached seven straight regional championship games dating back to winning a state title in 2010 — will meet Ottawa-Glandorf in Friday’s regional final at a location to be announced Sunday.

Dixon scored on runs of 2, 5, 28 and 35 yards, scoring three in the second half as the Hawks turned a 16-0 halftime lead into a rout.

“What got us rolling was the offensive line pumping us up, pushing their guys down and doing what they got to do,” said Dixon, who ran for 354 yards and 5 TDs in last week’s 35-21 win at Jonathan Alder. “The line busted open big holes. If they’re going to open it up, I’m going to take it to the house every time.”

Port Clinton (10-2) had an early chance to grab some momentum on its opening drive. But a 12-play drive that started at its own 28, and featured two successful conversion on fourth-and-1, ended at the Hartley 31 when quarterback Joey Brenner bobbled the shotgun snap then threw an incomplete pass to the right side.

“You can’t afford to do that against a really good team,” Redskins coach Beau Carmon said. “You got to take advantage of every opportunity you have. We had a couple of three-and-outs there that weren’t very good. We had a couple of missed assignments, drops … it just didn’t go our way tonight.

“Part of that was Hartley just being a really good football team,” he added.

The Hawks took advantage of the Redskins’ misfortune to take a 7-0 lead, going 69 yards in 15 plays, ending in a Dixon 2-yard plunge at the 10:47 mark of the second quarter.

After a quick three-and-out by P.C., Hartley got a 36-yard field goal from Mateo Agriesti to go up 10-0 with 3:40 left in the half. But it wasn’t done, as QB Jake Ruby found Jaden Manley for a 31-yard scoring strike to make it 16-0 before the half.

An interception and fumble forced by the Hawks’ defense led to two more Dixon scoring runs to begin the third quarter.

“I think you got to look before No. 22 (Dixon). I think you got to look at their offensive line, they’re phenomenal,” Carmon said. “You add them with No. 22 and you got a pretty deadly combination. And we had some stops tonight, but it’s very difficult to continue to stop that all night long. It wears on you.

“We saw it last year coming into the game, so we prepared for it,” he added. “I truly believe we gave a better effort than we did last year, though the score may not reflect it. Last year we hung with them for a quarter. This year we played with them for a half, and we had too many letdowns in the second half.”

Emerson Lowe, playing in his final game as a Redskin, ran for 66 yards on 18 attempts. Brenner, another senior, was 7-of-21 for 104 yards a TD and threw three interceptions. Donte McClure had four catches for 63 yards.

“I saw a lot of improvements in them. They got some amazing players,” said Dixon of the Redskins. “We came out with the win because we played harder and more physical.”

Hartley finished 318 yards rushing for the game, throwing only six total passes for 83.

What the ‘Skins accomplished

Despite seeing the season come to an end Friday, Port Clinton had plenty to be proud of when looking back at 2016. This year’s squad was the first to make it to 10 wins, advance to the second round of the playoffs, earn a home playoff game and earned a share of its first Sandusky Bay Conference title in 68 years.

Gone will be 19 seniors that went 0-10 in their freshmen year, then helped Port Clinton to three straight playoff appearances. The names include Lowe, Brenner, McClure, among others, along with defensive stars like Russell Demarco.

“I think (the underclassmen) have seen the work, the effort and the heart and soul that we put into this game,” Demarco said. “I think all of that will translate over to them. They’re not going to want to be that the group of kids that wants to go back to the old Port Clinton. They’re going to have that fire in them. They’re going to have that fight to be as good, if not better than us.

“And I sure hope they are,” he added. “They’re incredible guys.”