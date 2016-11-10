St. Paul, Monroeville ready for rematch

Playoff meetings between Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville — separated by just six miles — have become a bit of an old hat in recent years.

But not this time.

Saturday's Division VII Region 25 second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium at Perkins High School between the Eagles (10-1) and Flyers (11-0) is easily one of the most anticipated games in the 55-year history of the series.

Just two weeks ago, St. Paul — No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll — visited Monroeville (No. 7) at Marsh Field in the first-ever 9-0 vs. 9-0 meeting in Register coverage area history.

The Flyers won that hard-hitting slugfest with two touchdowns in a 50-second span in the final 1:15 of the second quarter in a 14-8 win for the outright FC title and top seed in the region.

Now, 15 days later, the two do it again — with a spot in the regional championship game as one of the final eight teams left in Div. VII on the line.

“At this time of the year, you have to go with what brought you to the dance — and dance well with your date,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “Our running games have brought us to the dance. You have to be true to yourself and what your team has done to get here.

“It's best on best, it's them against us,” he added. “The improvement we've made this year as a team, we've gotten closer to playing at the level of consistency that St. Paul has. It's a storied program, and we've had to get to the point where we're consistently good as well.”

There was a capacity crowd at the Oct. 28 game — with the winnings of the 50/50 raffle reaching $3,138. And that was without many of the Firelands Conference fan bases and area fan bases from other schools in attendance because it was played on a Friday night.

That won't be the case Saturday.

“You block out the outside stuff and focus on what we need to take care of — which is obviously winning the game,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “That's what we're focused on. But yeah, anytime you get the opportunity to play in the second round of the playoffs, that's fun.

“Anytime you get to be in an environment where you get to be in a game with your rival for a second time in a season, that's fun, too,” he added. “It's always tough to prepare for a team you just played a couple of weeks ago. It makes it a unique situation.”

Given how tight the first meeting was, both coaches agreed there was plenty to like — but also some key areas to attempt to turn in their favor on Saturday.

Monroeville, which has lost seven straight and 11 of the last 12 in the series, has steadily closed the gap. In the 2015 regular season finale, the Eagles lost 42-0 — then fell 28-6 the very next week in the first round of the playoffs in Norwalk. Now, the Eagles cut that deficit to a touchdown two weeks ago.

“I think the kids understand they were close,” Stecher said. “They know if they do a little bit better job, we can win. They know it takes that. You don't have to tell them, they can see it because they have their own past history and have been in these games with St. Paul the last two years.

“They've seen their own improvement from Week 10 last year to now,” he added. “They see it, they know. It gives them motivation to say, 'let's play better, with more fire, and who knows?'”

As Livengood reflected on the first game, he saw two defenses that played extremely well.

“You look at what you did well and what you didn't do well,” he said. “I thought defensively we played a pretty nice game, and they played us very well defensively. The (Conar) Burns kid intercepted two passes on us, that stood out.

“You obviously want to build on what you did well and improve on what you didn't do well,” he added. “I think that's the biggest thing.”

Both teams are dominant run teams, with just 123 pass attempts for the Eagles and 111 for the Flyers. Colton Millis has ran for 1,104 yards and 21 TDs, mostly in the absence of All-Ohio (2015) running back Blake Anderson, who broke his leg in Week 6 — but still had 934 yards and 14 TDs in five-plus games.

Anderson has been able to dress in uniform the past two weeks, and was put into the game to score on a short touchdown run in the Eagles’ 55-6 win vs. Windham last week.

“Just so happy for him,” Stecher said of Anderson. “In that end zone when he scored, every kid was there patting him on the back, and same thing when he got to the sideline. They were as happy for another player as anything they had achieved themselves. He’s worked extremely hard to get back.”

Meanwhile, the Flyers counter with the 1-2 punch backfield of Colton Service (1,535 yards, 21 TDs) and Derek Gross (1,294 yards, 17 TDs). Livengood noted the emergence of Service in a year where St. Paul was replacing 15 seniors from 2015 with a 5-player senior class this fall. He ran for 125 yards on 24 attempts as a junior behind three other running backs.

“The play of Colton Service is one area I would say has been a big growth,” he said. “He’s a kid who came in and was a part-time player last year for us, and for the way he's come on and ran the ball well, blocked well and has contributed significantly on defense and special teams — I think his play is something that has been a real pleasant surprise.”

Given the game is only 15 days after the previous meeting, it’s hard not to see a similar type of matchup on paper.

“I still think it will be a low-scoring game and field position will be very important,” Stecher said. “And mistakes — we can’t make them. We need to play a flawless game to come out on top, which we didn’t do that last time. We played four minutes fo football that we wish we could get back, but we can’t. It’s just going to be a tough game. The kids are embracing it.”