Edison eyes regional title game return

Edison was tested physically and schematically by a quick Gahanna Columbus Academy team in a Division V Region 18 quarterfinal — but in the end pulled away for a 30-14 win in Milan.

The Chargers (10-1) — ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll — now turn their attention to No. 7 Eastwood (10-1) in Saturday's second-round matchup at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field at Don Paul Stadium in Fremont.

Edison led the Vikings in last week's playoff opener by a narrow 16-14 score at halftime. Up 23-14 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers sealed the win when fullback Sam Stoll connected with receiver Bryce Ostheimer for a 45-yard halfback pass touchdown.

“Columbus was very physical on defense and took away some of the things we liked to do,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “It was a physical test to get the win, and to do it on our home field is a big confidence boost.

“We didn’t do things right the whole game, there were some bad penalties — but we overcame it,” he added. “Anytime you win a Week 11 game it’s a confidence builder, and a special thing for the kids to do it on our on home field.”

Eastwood has been a longtime successful program under head coach Jerry Rutherford, who has more than 225 career wins while guiding the Eagles to the playoffs 10 times.

The Eagles outscored opponents by a 350-125 margin this season, with their lone loss coming to Oak Harbor (5-5) by a point (28-27) in Week 3.

“A very traditional program in terms of success,” Hall said. “They are very fundamental, and you can tell that they are well-coached and precise. Their techniques and schemes are sound, and they don’t beat themselves.

“It's going to be a good matchup,” he added. “They have some great team speed, but I think we do, too. It's a good matchup, and it should be a fun game.”

Eastwood runs the Wing-T offense, which the Chargers just saw in Week 10 at Perkins. Ian Downard (5-foot-8, 185), Cade Boos (5-11, 164) and Jayden Rutherford (6-1, 185) get the bulk of the carries, with Jake Pickerel (6-1, 175) running the offense at quarterback.

“Offensively they have multiple threats,” Hall said. “They use speed on jet sweeps and run fakes and counters with it. They have a few weapons who can go the distance. With different threats like that who can score anytime, we have to be sharp, defensively.

“Eastwood is also very sound on defense,” he added. “They run a 4-4 base and have kids who run to the ball really well. They are just going to be sound in their game plan.”

Another key from the win over Columbus Academy was it showed Hall and his team what they can fix.

“On Monday we were already talking about corrections we need to make,” he said. “We had some mental, and some with our schemes. There were things that maybe Columbus did defensively that we have to have an answer to on offense.

“Defensively we played really well minus some penalties, which has to change,” Hall added. “Big penalties in big games will hurt us, so we have to control ourselves and give ourselves a chance.”

In the regular season, Stoll ran for 1,574 yards and 23 TDs — both program records for a single season. QB Braden Ehrhardt passed for 722 yards and 8 TDs — and ran for 931 yards and 18 TDs. Bryce Ostheimer caught 28 passes for 465 yards and 4 TDs — and as a defender intercepted 7 passes at defensive back.

One year removed from three playoff wins — the only postseason wins in school history — and a last-second loss in the state semifinals, Hall said his team is again embracing being among the final 16 teams remaining in Div. V.

“It's a great experience to have an opportunity to win in the playoffs, and really we got a good taste of that last year and experienced it,” Hall said. “We want to use that and build off that to handle situations and keep our emotions in check.

“But once game starts, it’s just that, a football game,” he added. “We need to take care of basics between the lines, but it’s special. We want to enjoy it, but also take advantage of the opportunity.”