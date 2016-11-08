Full speed ahead for Port Clinton

Those words came from Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon only moments after his players earned the program’s first-ever playoff win, in what was its first-ever postseason home contest.

When most would have been beyond overjoyed in a moment like that, Carmon was already thinking about what laid ahead in Week 12: a playoff rematch with defending Division IV state champion Columbus Bishop Hartley. And he had to make sure he stopped both himself and his players from letting their minds go there so quickly.

“You know what fellas, no one in the world is going to give us a chance and I love that,” said Carmon after the 41-28 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan. “I’d play them right now, but we need to enjoy this win.”

The Redskins (10-1) got a taste of the Hawks (9-2) in last year’s opening round when they jumped out to an early 8-7 lead before Hartley started landing some telling blows in what amounted to a 58-25 rout in Columbus.

This time, Port Clinton — which was ranked in all eight of the weekly Associated Press polls and ended the season at No. 12 — is the top seed in Region 14, unlike last year when it was eighth, playing top-seeded Hartley. But Carmon knows the No. 8 Hawks’ fifth seed is just a number. The two will meet at played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at National Field at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin.

“It’s a unique opportunity because you don’t always get to play against the best. You can say that you’re playing against one of the best sometimes, or a team that’s picked to a league or something. But I can honestly say going into this game, we’re playing against the best,” Carmon said. “I truly believe they’re the best team, at least in Division IV, if not multiple divisions in the state of Ohio. Watching them, I think they’re better than they were last year — and so for us it’s really a unique opportunity to see how we match up against the best team in Ohio.”

There’s no secrets of what to expect from Hartley’s offense. In 11 games, the Hawks have run for 4,393 yards (399.4 per game) and 54 scores on 497 total carries. They’ve thrown the ball only 79 times, completing 40 passes for 784 yards and 9 TDs.

As a whole, the offense has averaged 42.5 points per contest.

Hartley’s lone losses were a Week 1 31-28 setback at Toledo Central Catholic (No. 1 Div .III) and a Week 4 31-24 loss at Columbus DeSales (No. 2 Div. III).

“You can’t prepare for a team like Bishop Hartley unless you’e played against them in person. It’s impossible to do,” Carmon said. “Our guys coming back know what they’re in for this Friday. They know what to expect, how physical they are and how fast they are.

“As prepared as our team was last year, I think mentally they’ll be a little bit more sharp going into the game this year,” he added. “They’ll have to be or we’re going to see the same result as last year happen again.”

Running back Marquette Dixon has been the lifeblood of the Hartley offense, rushing for 1, 808 yards (9.9 per carry) and 26 TDs on 182 attempts.

Last week in a 35-21 win over Jonathan Alder, Dixon ran for 354 yard and 5 TDs on 24 attempts.

“He’s a special player,” said Carmon of the 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound senior. “He’s big, he’s fast and and he’s physical. And what helps him is he has a really good offensive line that’s big and fast.

“And this team throws the ball more than they did last year,” he added. “That’s something we’ll have to watch. I think they threw one pass against us last year.”

For Port Clinton, the theme continues to be balance. Against Benjamin Logan, star tailback Emerson Lowe — recently voted the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division’s Outstanding Performer — rushed for 186 yards on 29 carries, while Joey Brenner completed 10-of-16 passes to six different receivers for 194 yards.

Donte McClure led the receivers with four grabs for 44 yards and added 50 yards on the ground on nine attempts. He also returned a punt 70 yards for a score.

“I think that’s the best game our offensive line has probably played throughout the year,” said Carmon of the win over the Raiders. “They really stepped up and had a big game. We were able to run the football very well and we were able to throw the football vey well. We were very balanced and that’s be our staple throughout the year.”

Being a physical football team, starting from the top down has paid dividends as well.

“It’s allowed us to peak at the right time of the year, put points on the board and play solid defense as well,” Carmon said. “Our seniors lead by example and it really starts with them being physical on the football field. When our younger guys see our older guys playing tough, it’s inspired them to play the same way.”

So when it did come to time for Carmon’s guys to put last week’s win behind, it was no surprise to him that they were ready to work.

“It’s early in the week yet, but the kids are getting after it. Practice is very physical,” Carmon said. “But there’s no getting around that this week. You can’t say you’re worried about hurting kids in practice from being physical because all that will do is set them up for failure. So we’re going to get after it. We don’t want to shortchange these kids. We’re going to prepare them to the best of our ability and hopefully Friday night they’ll respond.”