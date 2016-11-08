Blue Streaks aren't fazed by playoff atmosphere

It doesn’t take much to get excited about playing in Week 11, especially when you haven’t done so in five seasons. Such was the case for the Sandusky football squad entering last week’s Division III Region 10 quarterfinal against an Ashland team that had plenty of postseason experience, having been there each of the past two seasons.

It’s another thing to be playoff savvy and to perform when the lights are at their brightest.

Despite having a group that went 9-1, and all but breezed through their Northern Ohio League schedule playing a single game — a 28-26 win over Bellevue in Week 6 — that was decided by single-digit points, Blue Streaks’ coach Mike Franklin admitted he had no idea what to expect when his team stepped on to Strobel Field. But he was pretty pleased with the results.

Second-seeded Sandusky (10-1) — ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press state poll — routed the seventh-seeded Arrows 42-7 for its first playoff win since a 42-35 road win at Avon in 2010. For its efforts, it’ll meet sixth-seeded Lexington (8-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a regional semifinal game to be played at the familiar confines of Bellevue’s First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility.

“This was something a lot of our players had never been in before, so we weren’t sure how they’d react,” Franklin said. “But I think it was an atmosphere they responded very well to.

“We’ve had some players on this team that have been in similar situations, whether it be in basketball, baseball or wrestling that have been in a scenario like this and I think it helps,” he added.

While the Minutemen entered the playoffs without an appearance since 2008, it certainly didn’t show in a 29-28 overtime win at Clyde. The Ohio Cardinal Conference co-champions went for two, and converted on quarterback Logan Pfizenmayer's two-point run to earn the upset after the Fliers scored on the opening possession of the extra period.

Defensively, Lexington surrendered just 11.3 points a game during the regular season. Linebacker T.J. Gerhardt (147 tackles) and safety Cade Stover (132 tackles) both combined for 279 total tackles, while Pfizenmayer had nearly 100.

On offense, Pfizenmayer ran for 101 yards and 4 TDs and threw for 218 yards against Clyde. During the regular season, the 6-foot-2-inch signal caller ran for 702 yards and 14 TDs on 123 carries while he also threw for 1,148 yards and 12 TDs on 78-of-160 passing. Tailback Hunter Biddle ran for 1,280 yards on 199 touches.

“They’re very physical. They’re a hard-nosed football team,” Franklin said. “Defensively, when you look at the number of points they’ve given up all year, they’ve given up just about the same amount as us. Stats don’t always mean anything, but I think it proves they play very solid defense. And up front, as we’ve seen most of the year, they’re going to be bigger than us, so I think they’ll try to run the ball at us.”

On the other side, the Streaks’ defense has given up 13.3 points per game. They held Ashland 2,000-yard passer Keegan Armitage to 194 yards and intercepted him three times, including twice in the red zone.

“Stopping the run has kind of been our strong point this year,” Franklin said. “So we’re going to have to make sure we’re once again ready to go mentally and put ourselves in position the way we’re supposed to be lined up, and make sure we’re assignment sound.

“The turnovers were huge for us this past week,” he added. “That was the best turnover margin we’ve had all season. We got pressure on the quarterback and were able to make him make some errant throws, which was a huge difference.”

Offensively, Sandusky finished with 296 rushing yards and 388 yards of offense, scoring a touchdown on each of its first six drives.

“I think we needed to get a little confidence back with our offensive line,” Franklin said. “We’ve been awfully hard on them because there have been some times where we haven’t run the ball well. Against Norwalk, we were pretty God awful on the ground, so we were hard on them all week and we wanted to give them a chance to build their confidence back up.”

Quarterback Ja’Vez Alexander went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season and scored on runs of 17, 2, 35 and 10 yards. But the big X-factor for the Streaks was the running of Cavon Croom. The senior went into the Ashland game with 98 yards on 18 carries and nearly topped both numbers against the Arrows with 95 yards and two TDs on 13 attempts.

“It was his last game playing at home and he did great,” said Alexander of Croom after Saturday’s win. “We knew he was a good fit for that spot for us, so we put him back there and he was big for us.”

Legendary Sandusky coach Larry Cook guided the Blue Streaks to two playoffs wins in both 1987 and 1990. Franklin was his quarterback the second time around.

“The biggest thing is this is for the kids and for how hard they’ve worked the last 11 months,” Franklin said. “These guys have worked hard. We’ve talked about it all season of how close they are, and now they’ve put themselves in a position, and our program in a position to win two games in the playoffs for the first time since 1990. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”