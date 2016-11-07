Port Clinton's Lowe, Margaretta's Graffin voted SBC Outstanding Performers

A pair of standout running backs were named Most Outstanding Performer of their respective divisions on the All-Sandusky Bay Conference football teams, the conference announced on Monday.

Port Clinton senior running back Emerson Lowe was named the top player in the big-school Bay division, while Margaretta junior Logan Graffin took home the honor in the small-school River division.

Lowe — Port Clinton’s all-time leading rusher — ran the ball 172 times for 1,252 yards and 15 touchdowns during the regular season for the Redskins. Port Clinton finished 9-1 and earned a share of its first SBC title in 68 years while also earning a No. 13 ranking in the final Division IV Associated Press poll.

The Redskins face No. 8 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. in a second-round playoff game at National Field at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin.

Meanwhile, Graffin had a historic season for the Polar Bears (5-5), who lost by a touchdown (40-32) in a winner-take-all game for the River division title vs. Tiffin Calvert on Oct. 28.

Graffin ran the ball 293 times for 2,069 yards and 21 TDs. He also caught 21 passes for 439 yards and 4 TDs. The junior broke school records for yards rushing in a game (306 vs. Cardinal Stritch), touchdowns in a season (26), points in a season (170), yards rushing in a season (2,069) and all-purpose yards in a season (2,875).

Champs dominate Bay division

Edison earned eight spots on the first team, while Clyde and Port Clinton had six each as the three teams shared the conference title.

For the Chargers (10-1), who play Eastwood in a Div. V playoff game Saturday, record-breaking running back Sam Stoll was a first-team selection. He was joined on the first team by receiver Bryce Ostheimer and offensive linemen Nick Frederick and Logan Collins.

Defensively, Alex Neuberger (DE), Dalton Burns (LB), Ostheimer (DB) and specialist James Hill were also first team selections for Edison.

For Clyde, running back Frank Sewell, receiver Tanner Davenport and lineman Caleb Prunty were first team offense choices for the Fliers. Defensively, the Fliers were paced by lineman Ryan Kelley, linebacker Josh Jenne and defensive back Conner Long on the first team.

For Port Clinton, Lowe was joined on the first team offense by quarterback Joey Brenner and receiver Donte McClure. Defensively for the Redskins, Russell DeMarco (DL), Lowe (DB) and Darius Daniels (DB) were also first-team choices.

Perkins (5-5) put three players on the first team, including offensive lineman Evan Sparks, defensive lineman Michael Harper and linebacker Keysean Amison.

Oak Harbor (5-5) had Cy Franck as the first team tight end, and offensive lineman Hunter Lacer and linebacker Caleb Oberther as other first team choices.

All-SBC Bay division teams

First team offense

Quarterback: Joey Brenner, Port Clinton

Running back: Emerson Lowe, Port Clinton; Frank Sewell, Clyde; Sam Stoll, Edison

Receiver: Tanner Davenport, Clyde; Donte McClure, Port Clinton; Bryce Ostheimer, Edison

Tight end: Cy Franck, Oak Harbor

Offensive line: Nick Frederick, Edison; Logan Collins, Edison; Evan Sparks, Perkins; Caleb Prunty, Clyde; Hunter Lacer, Oak Harbor

Second team offense

Quarterback: Lucas Nicely, Clyde

Running back: Lucas Critelli, Huron; Alex Neuberger, Edison; Jaret Parker, Oak Harbor

Receiver: Chris Davis, Huron; Luke Zahniser, Perkins; Jonah Pfeil, Vermilion

Tight end: Russell DeMarco, Port Clinton

Offensive line: Zach Murphy, Port Clinton; A.J. Carpenter, Port Clinton; Seth Lyons, Vermilion; Calvonte Harper, Perkins; Phillip Jones, Huron

Most Outstanding Performer: Emerson Lowe, Port Clinton

First team defense

Defensive line: Ryan Kelley, Clyde; Russell DeMarco, Port Clinton; Alex Neuberger, Edison; Michael Harper, Perkins

Linebacker: Dalton Burns, Edison; Keysean Amison, Perkins; Caleb Oberther, Oak Harbor; Josh Jenne, Clyde

Defensive back: Conner Long, Clyde; Bryce Ostheimer, Edison; Emerson Lowe, Port Clinton; Darius Daniels, Port Clinton

Specialist: James Hill, Edison

Second team defense

Defensive line: Jake Ortman, Huron; Dylan Thorp, Oak Harbor; Corbin Winningham, Port Clinton; Dawson Timbs, Edison

Linebacker: Jacob McCoy, Port Clinton; Brandon Dowell, Huron; Joey Brenner, Port Clinton; Caine Zannoni, Vermilion

Defensive back: Chris Davis, Huron; Dylan Mansor, Oak Harbor; Sam Stoll, Edison; Demetrius Curley, Port Clinton

Specialist: Eric Martin, Huron

Honorable mention

Clyde: John Jackson, Damon Montano, Parker Reese, Matt Baker, Joe Bair

Huron: Jake Holsapple, Jared Hohler, Tesco Gioffre, Conor Fortune; Nathanial Wallace

Edison: Braden Ehrhardt, Cam Perdue, Keegan Gorsuch, Brady Patterson

Oak Harbor: Jeff Winterfield, Matt Harris, Cole Roob, Ethan Berlin, Garrett Duty

Perkins: Joshua Miller, Noah Henry, Joe McNulty, Dawson Nason, Joe Printy

Port Clinton: Skyler Cook, Gunar Zink, Deshawn Strickland, Bryce Jackson

Vermilion: Seth Hurd, Eli Balek, Tyler Bath, Davis McDaniel, Brock Nail

Margaretta, SMCC put 11 on River first team

Graffin was joined on the first team offense by a pair of his offensive linemen who helped pave the way for his record-breaking season. Polar Bear linemen Darren Ewing and Bryce Graffin were first team choices.

Defensively, Margaretta’s Simon Kromer was first team along the line, while linebacker Collin Lane and defensive back Angelo Frias were also first team choices.

For St. Mary Central Catholic (2-8), Josiah Myers (RB) and Clay Wimmer (TE) were first team selections on offense. Defensively for the Panthers, Wimmer was first team at linebacker, while Chris Kuhn (DL) and Dominic Rosin (DB) were also choices on the first team.

All-SBC River division teams

First team offense

Quarterback: Spencer Harrison, Fremont SJCC

Running back: Logan Graffin, Margaretta; Fred Fabrizio, Tiffin Calvert; Josiah Myers, SMCC

Receiver: Corbin Kantner, Tiffin Calvert; Alex Keller, Tiffin Calvert; Zach Militello, SJCC

Tight end: Clay Wimmer, SMCC

Offensive line: Devin Borer, Calvert; DJ Bickley, Calvert; Darren Ewing, Margaretta; Andrew Brodman, Calvert; Bryce Graffin, Margaretta

Second team offense

Quarterback: Park Hemminger, Calvert

Running back: Austin Jones, Calvert; Ross Snyder, SJCC; David Spicer, SJCC

Receiver: Lucas Streacker, Lakota; John Baird, SMCC; Noah Hilton, Margaretta

Tight end: Simon Kromer, Margaretta

Offensive line: Matt Lamb, SMCC; Eric Fulwider, SJCC; Joe Morrow, SMCC; Noah Price, SJCC; Luke Brickner, Calvert

Most Outstanding Performer: Logan Graffin, Margaretta

First team defense

Defensive line: Andrew Brodman, Calvert; Simon Kromer, Margaretta; Joe Stover, Calvert; Chris Kuhn, SMCC

Linebacker: Josh Recker, Calvert; Connor Kwiat, Calvert; Clay Wimmer, SMCC; Collin Lane, Margaretta

Defensive back: Dylan Filliator, SJCC; Angelo Frias, Margaretta; Dominic Rosin, SMCC; Alex Keller, Calvert

Specialist: Drew Ronski, Calvert

Second team defense

Defensive line: Jacob Huber, Margaretta; Noah Price, SJCC; Derek Rosengarten, SJCC; Joey Shirley, Calvert; Elijah Ernst, Lakota; Joe Morrow, SMCC; Andrew Patterson, Margaretta; Jordan Hartley, SJCC

Defensive back: Zac Conn, Calvert; Colton Rader, Lakota; Logan Black, SJCC; Danny Covol, SMCC

Specialist: Lucas Streacker, Lakota

Honorable mention

Calvert: Tyler Clouse, Robbie Paul, Nick Samodi, Nick Maury

Lakota: James Knalley, Andrew Harris, Tyler Gabel, Antonio Diaz, Levi Meyers

Margaretta: Nick Leibacher, Jacob Luma, Tallen Kennedy, Zach Luma

SJCC: Mason Bickley, Chris Morrisette, Nate Burns, Jacob Darr, Tad Foster

SMCC: Derrick Blanton, Danny Miller, James McClung, CJ McCrimmon