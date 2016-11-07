Area playoff pairings announced

On Friday, Port Clinton (10-1) will face defending state champion Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-2) in a Division IV Region 14 semifinal. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at National Field at Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin.

The Hawks — ranked No. 8 in the final Associated Press poll — eliminated the Redskins (No. 13) from the playoffs in the first round a year ago in Columbus, 58-25.

On Saturday, Sandusky (10-1) just has to travel down Ohio 4 to Bellevue, where the AP No. 7 Blue Streaks will face Lexington (8-3) at 7 p.m. at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility.

It’s the first second round appearance for Sandusky since 2010.

Area fans also won’t have to go far to see the anticipated rematch between longtime Firelands Conference rivals St. Paul and Monroeville. The Eagles (10-1) and Flyers (11-0) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium at Perkins High School in a Div. VII Region 25 semifinal.

It was just two weeks ago the No. 2-ranked Flyers and No. 7 Eagles met at Marsh Field in Monroeville with a capacity crowd watching two 9-0 teams face off. St. Paul scored twice in a 50-second span in the second quarter in a 14-8 win.

Also Saturday, Edison (10-1) will face Eastwood (10-1) in a Div. V Region 18 semifinal at Harmon Field at Don Paul Stadium in Fremont. Kickoff is 7 p.m. for the No. 6-ranked Chargers and No. 7 Eagles.

Several area venues will also be hosting games as well this weekend. Avon Lake and Anthony Wayne will play a Div. II Region 6 semifinal at Strobel Field in Sandusky at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, Kalahari Field at Memorial Stadium in Huron will host Toledo Central Catholic and Hunting Valley University School at 7 p.m. in the other Div. III Region 10 semifinal. Should Sandusky win, it will play the winner of that game.

Lastly, Robert J. Bishop Stadium in Clyde will host Norwayne (10-1) vs. Swanton (10-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday. If Edison wins, it will play the winner of that matchup next week.