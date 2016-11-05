Monroeville routs Windham, sets up rematch with St. Paul

MONROEVILLE — It was pretty clear from the beginning that Windham wouldn’t make it out of Friday’s Division VI playoff opener against the Eagles unscathed.

On the second play from scrimmage, Phillip Maiorca lost control of the ball and Monroeville recovered at the Bombers’ 14-yard line. Eagle running back Colten Millis raced up the sideline on their first offensive snap in what was just a precursor to the rest of the contest.

After the damage was done, the scoreboard read 55-6 in favor of Monroeville.

“That was our game plan. I challenged the kids this week to use their experience, although very little," Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. "We came out fast and knew what play we were going to run first play, and we just came out and punched it in. The game plan went well according to that, so we just kept running and running and running.”

And run they did.

The Eagles jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter, as Millis scored twice more and senior running back Blake Anderson, returning from a broken leg suffered in Week 5, also found the end zone.

The Bombers weren’t able to cross the goal line until just five seconds remained in the game. Ja’Mario Brown, on his last rush of his career, outran the Eagle defense 58 yards for a score.

“They hit us in the mouth,” Windham coach Anthony Maiorca said. “They were more physical than us up front and they dominated that part of the game. That takes away from all of our athletes and some of the things that we’re usually good at.”

Monroeville continued to roll in the second quarter, tallying two more touchdowns. Millis scored his fourth TD, and quarterback Adam Rogers scrambled for a 16-yard score to extend the Eagles’ lead to 41-0 at halftime.

Millis added his final touchdown in the third quarter to make it 48-0, while Dominic Ruffing capped Monroeville’s scoring with a 15-yard rush with just under three minutes remaining in the game.

Millis finished with 204 yards on the ground, while Rogers added 61 and Ruffing 51. Rogers was 1-of-7 passing for two yards.

“I was happy for Millis, I was happy for (Logan) Benfer,” Stecher said. “Ruffing had (a touchdown). And so happy for Anderson. That’s a long journey back from a broken leg in Week 5. It’s really cool to see him out there, it really was.”

For the Bombers, Brown notched 72 yards rushing on six attempts. Blake Angle was 7-of-15 passing for 79 yards and three interceptions.

“It’s nice,” Mairoca said of Brown’s late touchdown. “It’s great for him, he’s a senior and that’s the last game that he’s ever going to play. It’s a testament to our team too, that we usually don’t give up.

“Great season, great season,” Maiorca added. “We’re really young, we only have three seniors. We had a lot of juniors, sophomores and freshmen that started for us this year. To go (7-4) from a team that we lost 14 seniors last year, I think that’s pretty impressive.”

With St. Paul’s win over East Canton, there will be a much-anticipated rematch between the Eagles and the Flyers.

“It’s going to be a knock-down, drag out,” Stecher said. “People say we’ll get them on a neutral field, well cripe, we had them on our own field and it was a tough game. I’d pay to see this game because it’ll be a ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em’ type robot game. We’ll see what happens. We’re going against the No. 1 team in the region. We’ll see what we can do.”