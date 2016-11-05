Fliers’ run fall short in overtime to Lexington

But in the end, a two-point conversion did in third-seeded Clyde in Saturday’s 29-28 Division III Region 10 quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Lexington.

Minutemen (8-3) quarterback Logan Pfizenmayer found a gap between his center and right tackle and ran in for a 2-point conversion for the winning score just one play after tying the game on a 10-yard run.

“It’s always disappointing when it comes to an end, especially like that,” Clyde coach Ryan Carter said. “The kids battled to the end. They made one more play.”

The Fliers (8-3) — at home for the eighth time in 18 years since the expanded format of the playoffs began — had taken a lead on the first possession of overtime when Lucas Nicely found Logan Riehl for a 20-yard scoring pass. Mason Johnson made his fourth of four extra point attempts to put Clyde ahead 28-21.

The Fliers looked to be in good shape when Nicely found John Jackson on a curl route on third-and-goal from 4 yards out for the go-ahead score with 3:54 left in regulation.

However, Pfizenmayer ran in from 9 yards to tie the game at 21 with 1:09 to go. The Minutemen signal caller ran for 101 yards and 4 TDs on 17 carries. He also threw for 218 yards on 13-of-23 passing attempts.

Nicely was 15-of-29 passing for 197 yards, 3 TDs and an interception. Jackson led the Flier receivers with six catches for 79 yards. Tanner Davenport caught five passes for 32 yards.

Clyde led 7-0 after one quarter thanks to a Nicely TD pass to Jaylan Johnson from 5 yards out at the 8:08 mark.

Lexington scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-7 halftime lead. First, Pfizenmayer scored on a 1-yard run at the 11:57 mark. He then found paydirt again on a 64-yard run with 54 seconds left in the half.

A Frank Sewell scoring run from three yards out tied the game at 14 late in the third quarter. Sewell had 100 yards on 21 touches.

Lexington outgained Clyde 358-324 in total offensive yards.