Gross and Service lead Flyers to playoff rout

But not before like Saturday's Division VII Region 25 quarterfinal against visiting East Canton at Warren Whitney Field in Norwalk.

The seniors combined for 442 yards and eight touchdowns on 44 attempts in a 56-20 win as the Flyers (11-0) — ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll — moved on to an anticipated rematch with Firelands Conference rival and No. 7-ranked Monroeville (10-1) next saturday in the second round at a site to be determined today.

Through the regular season, Service ran 161 times for 1,286 yards and 16 TDs, while Gross ran 152 times for 1,090 yards and 14 TDs. Those similar numbers were evident again in the win over the Hornets (6-5) Saturday night.

Service finished with 235 yards and 5 TDs on 21 attempts, while Gross ran 23 times for 207 yards and the other 3 TDs. It's the ninth time in the previous 24 seasons that St. Paul has produced a backfield with multiple 1,000-yard rushers.

“We did a nice job blocking up front and our backs ran hard,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “I'm very proud of that group on offense, they work very hard and it's an undersized unit.

“They rely on technique and play hard, and it's a team thing,” he added. “They all do a good job, and I'm just real proud of them.”

After East Canton was forced to punt deep from its own territory to begin the game, the Flyers punched in a quick 4-play, 46-yard scoring drive with Service scoring from 4 yards out at the 8:16 mark of the opening quarter. The first of eight Joey Catalano PATs gave St. Paul the early 7-0 lead.

Another quick stop set up a 5-play, 65-yard scoring drive with Gross pushing across from 10 yards out for a 14-0 lead at the 4:25 mark of the first quarter.

The Hornets responded with a 65-yard scoring drive of their own, with Mitch Mitchell connecting with Anthony Baad for a 10-yard TD pass, but the kick failed for a 14-6 deficit late in the first quarter.

The Flyers then blew the game open with three second quarter touchdowns.

Service capped a 69-yard drive with a 5-yard run, then after Gross ran for 29 yards on the ensuing St. Paul drive, Service went up the middle for a 14-yard TD for a 28-6 lead with 7:36 left in the half.

Gross and Service then churned out a 10-play, 70-yard drive with Gross scoring from a yard out with 1:14 left in the half for a commanding 35-6 lead.

Service opened the third quarter scoring with a 34-yard TD run to make it 42-6 at the 6:18 mark. After the Hornets scored a TD to trim the deficit to 42-12, Gross countered with a 23-yard scoring run with 9:03 left in the game for a 49-12 advantage.

After the Flyers fumbled a punt return, the Hornets scored one more time off a 28-yard field. A 6-play, 55-yard scoring drive by St. Paul then closed out the scoring, with Service scoring from nine yards out with 1:09 left in the game.

During a four-game win streak to reach the playoffs, the Hornets averaged 53.3 points per game.

“I think overall our run defense was good all night,” Livengood said. “We gave up a couple big pass plays and had a turnover on punt return to set up a short field on their last score, but overall our defense still played pretty well.”

Two weeks after a thrilling 14-8 win between two 9-0 teams at Marsh Field in Monroeville, the Flyers and Eagles rematch in the playoffs for a sixth time.

“It really is a great thing that two teams from the Firelands Conference are among the top 16 teams in the state and in the second round,” Livengood said. “It speaks well of the conference, and I expect it's going to be another hard-fought game.

“The two teams are equally matched, and we need to eliminate mistakes and find ways to move the ball a little bit better and play better on defense,” he added.

E. Canton 6 0 6 8 — 20

St. Paul 14 21 7 14 — 56

Scoring

STP — Colton Service 4 run (Joey Catalano kick)

STP — Derek Gross 10 run (Catalano kick)

EC — Anthony Baad 10 pass from Mitch Mitchell (kick failed)

STP — Service 5 run (Catalano kick)

STP — Service 14 run (Catalano kick)

STP — Gross 1 run (Catalano kick)

STP — Service 34 run (Catalano kick)

EC — Travis Nelson 12 run (pass failed)

STP — Gross 23 run (Catalano kick)

EC — Nelson 28 run (Tony Reder pass from Mitchell)

STP — Service 7 run (Catalano kick)