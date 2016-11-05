State powerhouse McComb ends Danbury's season

MCCOMB — After running the ball 71 times last week, McComb coach Kris Alge wanted to air it out a little bit.

Panthers’ quarterback Malachi Abbott still found time to do big damage with his legs, too.

He gained 280 of his 355 yards through the air while accounting for six touchdowns — five in the first half — as McComb rolled over Danbury 56-8 in Saturday's Division VII Region 26 regional quarterfinal.

The Panthers (10-1) advance to meet Hicksville (8-3), which defeated Leipsic 33-16, in the regional semifinals 7 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined today.

Danbury, which was making its first playoff appearance in school history, finishes at 7-4. The Lakers dressed 18 players.

“When you have 18 guys that think they can come up and match up against a team like McComb, there’s something (positive) going on there,” Danbury coach Keith Mora said. “It was the mentality thing. They felt they could do it.

“For our guys, they played tonight with a lot of effort at times,” he added. “We came out playing very good football. We weren't able to withstand the punches though from McComb. This team is resilient though. They'll come back even more hungry.”

Abbott had 214 passing and 65 rushing in the first half and finished with four passing and two rushing scores.

McComb led 42-0 by halftime, outgaining Danbury 343-59.

Though for as well as Abbott and the Panthers played, the deficit wasn’t indicative of a slower-than-usual start.

Abbott threw an interception to Danbury’s Justin Tibbels on the fifth play of the game.

McComb quickly went three-and-out on its next series, having only gained 24 yards in its first two drives.

McComb reached the pay dirt the rest of its six first-half drives and its only two drives of the second half.

Abbott put the Panthers on the board with a 15-yard scamper up the middle before firing a 24-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Cameron Morris on the final play of the first quarter.

He found Justin Wasson and Grahm LaRue each for a 8-yard score with a 13-yard rushing score to the left pylon sandwiched in between.

Jake Crouse capped the first-half scoring with a 8-yard touchdown run.

Abbott later threw a 52-yard score to Morris on the second play of the fourth quarter. Morris totaled 130 receiving on five grabs. LaRue had a 93-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, going untouched around the right side on the first play of the drive.

Danbury got on the board on a 2-yard run by Logan Kenley with 1:12 remaining as the Panthers made several defensive substitutions.

Tyson, who successfully ran the 2-point conversion, led the Lakers with 55 yards on 17 carries. Kenley added 42 yards on 13 carries.

The Lakers, running out of a Wing-T base, had 118 rushing yards, 59 in each half, on 30 carries.

“With our offense, it’s all about finding angles,” Mora said. “When they’re that big, that good, it’s tough to find an angle. (McComb’s) guys take up a lot of space inside and they play hard.”

This marked the first winning season at Danbury since 1981, and Mora is hoping his program can build off of it for 2017 and beyond.

“I hope this is the step that needed to be taken for kids to start joining,” he said. “This school and this program could take this season and continue to build. We need to continue this momentum into the offseason and into recruiting kids within our school.”

Danbury 0 0 0 8 — 8

McComb 14 28 0 14 — 56

M — Abbott 15 run (T. Schroeder kick)

M — Morris 24 pass from Abbott (T. Schroeder kick)

M — Wasson 8 pass from Abbott (T. Schroeder kick)

M — Abbott 13 run (T. Schroeder kick)

M — LaRue 8 pass from Abbott (T. Schroeder)

M — Crouse 8 run (T. Schroeder)

M — Morris 52 pass from Abbott (T. Schroeder kick)

M — LaRue 93 run (T. Schroeder kick)

D — Kenley 2 run (Tyson run)