Alexander powers Sandusky ground attack

Playing their first postseason game at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium in five seasons, the Blue Streaks gave their fans a show to remember during Saturday’s Division III Region 10 quarterfinal.

Sandusky racked up 211 yards on the ground on five scoring drives in the opening half, while its defense held visiting Ashland to 145 first-half yards, forced four turnovers — including two interceptions in the red zone — in a 42-7 rout to move to to Week 12 for the first time since 2010.

The Blue Streaks (10-1) — ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press Poll — will face Lexington (a 29-28 winner in overtime over Clyde) Saturday at a location to be determined today.

“We came in very excited and with one goal, to win our first playoff game at home,” Sandusky quarterback Ja’Vez Alexander said. “Going into halftime up 35-0, we came in there loose, knowing we couldn’t let down. We had to come back out and score more points.”

Alexander, who went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season, had 141 yards on the ground alone in the opening half, averaging 12.8 yards per carry. He finished with 159 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 17, 2, 35 and 10 yards. His highlight run came on quarterback read play where he waited for a hole then found a gap over his left tackle where he outran everyone, and went untouched for a 35-yard TD run to give the Blue Streaks a 28-0 advantage with 5:55 left in the second.

“Offensive line was working hard all week in practice,” said Alexander, who also moved to 1,871 passing yards on the year with his 92 in the air Friday. “I tell them all the time, ‘This game starts with them.’ They bought into that and fought hard. They won the line all night for me.”

Helping Alexander’s cause was senior Cavon Croom.

Entering Friday, Croom had only 18 total carries for 98 yards and two scores. However, had eight touches alone in the first two quarters for 70 yards and a pair of scores. He would finish with 95 yards on 13 carries.

“When it comes playoff time, you got to put the ball in the hands of your best players. Obviously, Cavon is one of our better players,” Sandusky coach Mike Franklin said. “He makes people miss, he breaks tackles, he’s a hard runner and it was his time. It was his turn.”

A Nathan Delk interception at the Arrows’ 48-yard line ended Ashland’s first offensive possession. Then after Alexander’s second scoring run put the Blue Streaks up 14-0, Sam Hunter fell on a bad snap to open the Arrows’ next series. Another Sandusky drive and score later, Talen Johnson’s interception in the end zone on third-and-2 from the Sandusky 6, ended a 14-play Ashland drive.

“We obviously needed to get pressure on the quarterback (Keagan Armitage), because if you let him sit back there and he has time to throw the football, he’s awfully dangerous,” Franklin said. “We wanted to get him on the run. When we were able to get pressure, we made things happen.

“We’ve been pushing the fact all year that we’re only plus-1 in the turnover margin,” he added.

Armitage came in with 2,013 throwing yards on the year for the Arrows and a 66.4 percent completion percentage. But the Streak defense held him to 21-of-34 for 194 yards and picked him off three times.

“Our defense was amazing,” Alexander said. “Before every game I tell our linebacker Koree Hodgkinson to get the defense going and I’ll get the offense going. He got them going tonight and got plenty of help from guys like Quay Brown, Sam Madison, Sam Hunter … you name it.”

Hodgkinson preserved the first-half shutout with an interception at the Streaks’ 1-yard line on second-and-2 from the 3.

Hunter had a pair of sacks on the line, while Madison, a senior, added another.

“All I can say is I got to thank our coaching staff for helping me get to this point,” Madison said. “Four years of this and it’s my last time out here on this field, I had show out for the fans and my team. Getting pressure was the key.”

Added Franklin: ‘We rotated six, seven guys on our defensive line to keep them fresh and throughout the season we’ve been able to build some solid depth there.”

Sandusky finished with 296 rushing yards and 388 yards of offense. Delk led all receivers with 80 yards on six receptions.

Sandusky scored TDs on its first six drives and had only one punt.

Ashland 0 0 0 7 — 7

Sandusky 21 14 7 0 — 42

Scoring

S — Ja’Vez Alexander 17 run (Max Corso kick good)

S — Alexander 2 run (Corso kick good)

S — Cavon Croom 2 run (Corso kick good)

S — Alexander 35 run (Corso kick good)

S — Croom 4 run (Corso kick good)

S — Alexander 10 run (Corso kick good)

A — Keagan Armitage 1 run (Bryce Stormer kick good)